 

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for the week of Feb. 6

Feb. 4, 2017, 7:05 am by Leave a Comment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 3, 2017
Contact: Katie Vane
802.734.0617

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for February 6 – February 10, 2017:

Monday, February 6
6:15 pm Board of Finance Meeting – Conference Room 12, City Hall
7:00 pm City Council Meeting – Contois Auditorium, City Hall

Tuesday, February 7
No public appearances scheduled

Wednesday, February 8
8:00 am Mornings with Miro – The Bagel Café, 1127 North Avenue
9:00 am City Market Groundbreaking – 207 Flynn Avenue

Thursday, February 9
No public appearances scheduled

Friday, February 10
8:00 am Ride 365/International Winter Bike to Work Day – Old Spokes Home, 322 N Winooski Ave

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: pressrelease@vtdigger.org

Latest stories by

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for the week..."