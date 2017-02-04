Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for the week of Feb. 6

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 3, 2017

Contact: Katie Vane

802.734.0617

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for February 6 – February 10, 2017:

Monday, February 6

6:15 pm Board of Finance Meeting – Conference Room 12, City Hall

7:00 pm City Council Meeting – Contois Auditorium, City Hall

Tuesday, February 7

No public appearances scheduled

Wednesday, February 8

8:00 am Mornings with Miro – The Bagel Café, 1127 North Avenue

9:00 am City Market Groundbreaking – 207 Flynn Avenue

Thursday, February 9

No public appearances scheduled

Friday, February 10

8:00 am Ride 365/International Winter Bike to Work Day – Old Spokes Home, 322 N Winooski Ave