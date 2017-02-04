 

Gov. Phil Scott’s public appearance schedule for the week of Feb. 4

Feb. 4, 2017, 5:36 am by Leave a Comment

Saturday, February 4

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Blue Star Mothers Chili Challenge
Colchester High School, 131 Laker Lane, Colchester, VT 05446

Sunday, February 5

No public events scheduled at this time

Monday, February 6

3:30 – 4:00 PM
Vermont African American Heritage Trail Month Proclamation Signing
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Tuesday, February 7

No public events scheduled at this time

Wednesday, February 8

9:00 – 10:00 AM
Legislators Open Coffee with the Governor
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

12:30 – 1:00 PM
Media Availability
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

5:30 – 6:00
Farm to School Awareness Day Grant Program Award Ceremony
Vermont State House Cafeteria, Montpelier, VT

Thursday, February 9

10:00 – 10:30 AM
Agency of Commerce and Community Development Awards Ceremony
Pavilion Auditorium, 109 State Street, Montpelier, VT

Friday, February 10

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Eagle Scout Recognition Day Award Ceremony
Pavilion Auditorium, 109 State Street, Montpelier, VT

Saturday, February 11

10:00 – 11:00 AM
First Tech Challenge
Essex High School, Essex, Vermont

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: pressrelease@vtdigger.org

Latest stories by

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Gov. Phil Scott’s public appearance schedule for the week of Fe..."