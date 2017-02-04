Gov. Phil Scott’s public appearance schedule for the week of Feb. 4

Saturday, February 4
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Blue Star Mothers Chili Challenge
Colchester High School, 131 Laker Lane, Colchester, VT 05446
Sunday, February 5
No public events scheduled at this time
Monday, February 6
3:30 – 4:00 PM
Vermont African American Heritage Trail Month Proclamation Signing
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
Tuesday, February 7
No public events scheduled at this time
Wednesday, February 8
9:00 – 10:00 AM
Legislators Open Coffee with the Governor
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
12:30 – 1:00 PM
Media Availability
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
5:30 – 6:00
Farm to School Awareness Day Grant Program Award Ceremony
Vermont State House Cafeteria, Montpelier, VT
Thursday, February 9
10:00 – 10:30 AM
Agency of Commerce and Community Development Awards Ceremony
Pavilion Auditorium, 109 State Street, Montpelier, VT
Friday, February 10
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Eagle Scout Recognition Day Award Ceremony
Pavilion Auditorium, 109 State Street, Montpelier, VT
Saturday, February 11
10:00 – 11:00 AM
First Tech Challenge
Essex High School, Essex, Vermont
