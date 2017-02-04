Gov. Phil Scott’s public appearance schedule for the week of Feb. 4

Saturday, February 4

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Blue Star Mothers Chili Challenge

Colchester High School, 131 Laker Lane, Colchester, VT 05446

Sunday, February 5

No public events scheduled at this time

Monday, February 6

3:30 – 4:00 PM

Vermont African American Heritage Trail Month Proclamation Signing

Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Tuesday, February 7

No public events scheduled at this time

Wednesday, February 8

9:00 – 10:00 AM

Legislators Open Coffee with the Governor

Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

12:30 – 1:00 PM

Media Availability

Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

5:30 – 6:00

Farm to School Awareness Day Grant Program Award Ceremony

Vermont State House Cafeteria, Montpelier, VT

Thursday, February 9

10:00 – 10:30 AM

Agency of Commerce and Community Development Awards Ceremony

Pavilion Auditorium, 109 State Street, Montpelier, VT

Friday, February 10

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Eagle Scout Recognition Day Award Ceremony

Pavilion Auditorium, 109 State Street, Montpelier, VT

Saturday, February 11

10:00 – 11:00 AM

First Tech Challenge

Essex High School, Essex, Vermont