Winooski Names Jessie Baker as City Manager

News Release — City of Winooski

February 3, 2017

Contact:

Seth Leonard, Mayor of Winooski

[email protected]

802 777 3381

The City of Winooski is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessie Baker as City Manager effective March 13, 2017. Ms. Baker currently serves as Assistant City Manager of Montpelier.

In a statement, Mayor Seth Leonard said: “We are extremely excited to welcome Jessie Baker as Winooski’s new City Manager. Jessie brings an impressive professional background and acumen with a strong technical expertise in municipal management. Equally important, throughout our intensive interview process, Jessie demonstrated tremendous community leadership intangibles and an understanding of how to foster a vibrant community. We are grateful for the incredible individuals we have on our city staff in Winooski, and we are exceedingly confident in Jessie’s ability to bring strong leadership to City Hall that will serve the community well as we move forward.”

Ms. Baker is a graduate of Harwood Union High School in Moretown, VT. She holds degrees from Columbia University and Tufts University. Prior to serving as Montpelier’s Assistant City Manager for the last four years, Ms. Baker worked for the Vermont Department of Health on systems improvement and performance management. Before returning home to Vermont, she held a number of management positions with the City of Somerville, Massachusetts.

“I’m excited to join the Winooski team and community. With my past municipal and management experience, I’m ready to get to work with Mayor Leonard, the Council, staff, residents, and stakeholders to further the goals of Winooski.”

Former City Manager Katherine Decarreau accepted a new professional opportunity in July 2016 after serving the city for seven years. Jessie Baker’s hiring comes after the City of Winooski engaged in a six-month search and interview process that included extensive public participation. The process culminated in a day-long interview in the city where community members and staff had the opportunity to spend a day getting to know Ms. Baker.

Numerous staff members stepped up during the interim period of the last six months. Since July Ray Coffey has filled the role of Interim City Manager, and numerous other staff members have filled additional roles to ensure a smooth interim period and upcoming transition. Mayor Leonard noted, “Ray, our entire leadership team, and each member of the city staff have done an incredible job ensuring everything from daily operations to long-term projects have continued moving forward.”

“It was clear from the interview process that this community is engaged, cares about its future, and is willing to think big about how to best move forward. Add to that an expert staff that works together as a team and is committed to the city speak volumes for past and current leadership. I can’t think of a more exciting place to work in Vermont!” said Ms. Baker.

Mayor Leonard stated “Winooski is a thriving and growing community that is truly unique. We are the most densely populated community in the state, with a blend of quaint neighborhoods and a true downtown environment. We have a tremendous sense of community that includes great pride in ethnic, socio-economic, and generational diversity. Winooski presents unique challenges and opportunities, and we needed an exceptionally qualified and prepared person to emerge from our exhaustive competitive search process. We believe we found the right leader for the right time.”

Ms. Baker added, “As a Vermont kid and a municipal professional, I’ve watched, with interest, the progress in Winooski for many years. I can’t wait to jump in and be part of this community. I look forward to meeting residents and leaders in the city in the weeks and months to come. Come visit me at City Hall, join me for coffee at Scout & Co, or say hi at the Farmers Market. I look forward to learning from all as we move forward together.”