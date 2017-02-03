Vermont Teddy Bear Announces Valentine’s Day Fundraiser with Make-A-Wish Vermont

News Release — Vermont Teddy Bear Company

February 3, 2017

Contact:

Abigail Temeles | Bear Brand Manager | Vermont Teddy Bear Company

802.985.1300 | [email protected]

Shelburne, VT – The Vermont Teddy Bear Company announces a special fundraiser for Valentine’s Day to benefit Make-A-Wish® Vermont: bidding on a custom-made Teddy bear named One-of-a-Kind Sweetheart Bear.

“This Bear is special in so many ways,” says Bear Brand Manager Abigail Temeles. “She’s the only one of her kind, and she brings a lifetime of love this Valentine’s Day while supporting a charity we are very passionate about. We are really proud of this Bear.”

One-of-a-Kind Sweetheart Bear features lilac eyes, cream faux mink fur, and an Elizabethan-inspired, Baroque-pink brocade gown accented in silk and Venetian lace. Her head is adorned with an organza fascinator edged in real pink pearls. The final touch is a personalized love note from the winner that will be placed in the back pocket of the pink Valentine she carries. Bidding is open now on eBay.

“Our Custom Bear Seamstress hand-stitched every detail – this Bear is a work of art and devotion,” says Temeles.

Jamie Hathaway, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont, is also excited about One-of-a-Kind Sweetheart Bear. “There’s only one of these Bears, and to know that she’s going to bring love and happiness to a Vermont Teddy Bear customer and also to a Wish Kid really exemplifies the meaning of Valentine’s Day.”

“Giving back to our communities is one of the core principles of the Vermont Teddy Bear Company,” says Bill Shouldice, CEO of Vermont Teddy Bear. “We love being a part of events like this and look forward to participating in many more.”

If you or someone you know is interested in bidding on One-of-a-Kind Sweetheart Bear, information can be found here: http://www.vermontteddybear.com/15-one-of-a-kind-sweetheart-bear.