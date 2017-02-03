Orange County Democratic Committee to Hold Legislative Breakfasts in Bradford, Randolph

News Release — Orange County Democratic Committee

February 1, 2017

Orange County Dems sponsor Feb. 13th Legislative Breakfast at Vermont Tech in Bradford

Contact:

Marie Ricketts, Orange County Democratic Comm. Chair (802) 356-3616

The Orange County Democratic Committee is hosting a Legislative Breakfast on Monday, February 13 from 7:30 to 9:00 AM to allow area legislators an opportunity to meet with interested community members about this legislative session. Legislators attending will include: House Members Tim Briglin, Jim Masland, Ben Jickling, and Senator Jane Kitchel. Legislative leaders and State Officers have been invited to the event. The breakfast meeting will be held at The Local Buzz Coffee Shop 142 Main St . Bradford .

January 31, 2017

Contact:

Perry Kacik, Brookfield Town Dem. Comm. Chair (802) 276-2143

Orange County Dems sponsor Feb. 20th Legislative Breakfast at Vermont Tech in Randolph

The Orange County Democratic Committee is hosting a Legislative Breakfast on Monday, February 20 from 7:30 to 9:00 AM to allow area legislators an opportunity to meet with interested community members about this legislative session. Legislators attending will include: House Members Tim Briglin, Jim Masland, Ben Jiclking, Jay Hooper and Senator Mark MacDonald. Also, other Legislative leaders and State Officers have been invited to the event. The breakfast meeting will be held on the Vermont Technical College campus at the SHAPE Campus Center cafeteria on VTC’s main campus.