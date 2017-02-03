 

Orange County Democratic Committee to Hold Legislative Breakfasts in Bradford, Randolph

Feb. 3, 2017, 1:19 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Orange County Democratic Committee

February 1, 2017

Orange County Dems sponsor Feb. 13th Legislative Breakfast at Vermont Tech in Bradford

Contact:
Marie Ricketts, Orange County Democratic Comm. Chair (802) 356-3616

The Orange County Democratic Committee is hosting a Legislative Breakfast on Monday, February 13 from 7:30 to 9:00 AM to allow area legislators an opportunity to meet with interested community members about this legislative session. Legislators attending will include: House Members Tim Briglin, Jim Masland, Ben Jickling, and Senator Jane Kitchel. Legislative leaders and State Officers have been invited to the event. The breakfast meeting will be held at The Local Buzz Coffee Shop 142 Main St . Bradford .

January 31, 2017

Contact:
Perry Kacik, Brookfield Town Dem. Comm. Chair (802) 276-2143

Orange County Dems sponsor Feb. 20th Legislative Breakfast at Vermont Tech in Randolph

The Orange County Democratic Committee is hosting a Legislative Breakfast on Monday, February 20 from 7:30 to 9:00 AM to allow area legislators an opportunity to meet with interested community members about this legislative session. Legislators attending will include: House Members Tim Briglin, Jim Masland, Ben Jiclking, Jay Hooper and Senator Mark MacDonald. Also, other Legislative leaders and State Officers have been invited to the event. The breakfast meeting will be held on the Vermont Technical College campus at the SHAPE Campus Center cafeteria on VTC’s main campus.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Orange County Democratic Committee to Hold Legislative Breakfasts in ..."