Ohavi Zedek Synagogue Statement on Immigration Ban

News Release — Ohavi Zedek Synagogue

Contact:

Rabbi Amy Small

[email protected]

We Stand for American, Jewish and Abrahamic Values

Judaism, from our earliest texts, teaches us to welcome strangers, to see ourselves in the stranger, and to remember that we, too, are strangers. We are taught that upon seeing strangers, parched, tired, and hungry, Abraham ran to offer them water, Sarah made them bread, and Abraham prepared them a meal to eat in the shade of a tree. (Genesis 18:1-8)

We are taught that strangers among us ought to be loved as we love our own community, because we were once strangers, too. (Leviticus 19:34 and Exodus 22:20)

We are taught to remember that we, too, remain strangers in this world: “Hear my prayer, God. Give ear to my cry, Do not disregard my tears. For I am a stranger with you, A temporary dweller, like all my ancestors.” (Psalm 39:13)

We are also taught that we must welcome the most vulnerable among us: “You shall not deliver to their master slaves who have escaped from their master to you; they shall dwell with you, in your midst in whatever place they shall choose within your gates, where they feel best; you shall not oppress them.” (Deuteronomy 23:16-17).

We have been blessed with America’s freedom and opportunity. Our families who immigrated to this great land of opportunity bequeathed this privilege to us. Generations of Americans have sought to make our nation a beacon of light to the world. Most Americans descend from immigrants, owing our lives to the open door through which generations have passed. As inscribed on the Statue of Liberty: From “The New Colossus”:

Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door! Emma Lazarus, 1883

America was established on the principle of equality. The US Declaration of Independence proudly proclaims, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness…whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter to abolish it.” There is no place for discrimination based on skin color, religion, language or country of origin.

We are stronger when we come together. Certainly, we need to protect our families and neighbors against real threats, but when we act out of fear, we betray our values and weaken our nation. “We don’t shut our doors, we open our arms!” (Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism) As Jews, we know too well what happens when the US turns its back on refugees. Our history instructs us to remember that Jews, like those on board the MS St. Louis, who were fleeing Nazis were turned away under suspicion that they were themselves dangerous; our history bears witness to the human cost of turning away asylum seekers, like Anne Frank’s family and so many others who perished in the Holocaust.

We are a community steeped in the Jewish tradition of tikkun olam, repair of the world, based on principles of justice and equality. We are a community that strives to see and treat strangers- refugees, immigrants, citizens of all colors, religions, ethnicities, and nationalities-as we see and treat ourselves. We are part of a long tradition of Jews that cherishes American values and ideals. We stand with strangers and we stand for American, Jewish and Abrahamic values.

Rabbi Amy J. Small

Co-Authored with Ilyse Morgenstein Fuerst, Ph.D.

Representing the Board, Social Action Committee and Staff of Ohavi Zedek Synagogue

Naomi Barell, Hebrew School Principal

Grace Oedel, Executive Director

To view the statement of the Conservative Movement on the Immigration Ban,

click here:

http://www.rabbinicalassembly.org/story/conservative-movement-condemns-president-trumps-executive-order-immigration-and-refugees