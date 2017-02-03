Citizens Bank Supports Vermont Foodbank’s Veggie-Van-Go Program

News Release — Vermont Foodbank

Feb. 2, 2017

Contact:

Christine Foster

c. 802-793-3696

Barre, VT—Representatives from Citizens Bank presented the Vermont Foodbank with $10,000 to support VeggieVanGo™, a Foodbank program that provides individuals with the fresh food where and when they need it.

“Citizens Bank is a leader in the work of addressing hunger in Vermont. Since 2011, their partnership has significantly impacted the lives of Vermonters who are struggling,” said John Sayles, Vermont Foodbank CEO. “This gift will help provide the nutrition necessary for kids and individuals to reach their full potential. We appreciate Citizens Bank’s commitment to ensuring no one in Vermont goes hungry.”

“We are proud to support the VeggieVanGo™ program and help bring fresh food to communities across the state,” said Joe Carelli, President, Citizens Bank, Vermont. “Many of our neighbors lack reliable access to food on a daily basis. Citizens Bank works closely with partners like the Vermont Foodbank to support innovative programs to fight hunger in our communities all year long.”

VeggieVanGo community events provide free fruit and vegetables, as well as fresh food demonstrations and 3SquaresVT (formerly food stamps) outreach. Several years ago, support from Citizens Bank helped launch VeggieVanGo, which is now working with hospitals, schools and housing sites across the state.