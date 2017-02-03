Citizens Bank Supports Vermont Foodbank’s Veggie-Van-Go Program

News Release — Vermont Foodbank
Feb. 2, 2017
Contact:
Christine Foster
c. 802-793-3696
Barre, VT—Representatives from Citizens Bank presented the Vermont Foodbank with $10,000 to support VeggieVanGo™, a Foodbank program that provides individuals with the fresh food where and when they need it.
“Citizens Bank is a leader in the work of addressing hunger in Vermont. Since 2011, their partnership has significantly impacted the lives of Vermonters who are struggling,” said John Sayles, Vermont Foodbank CEO. “This gift will help provide the nutrition necessary for kids and individuals to reach their full potential. We appreciate Citizens Bank’s commitment to ensuring no one in Vermont goes hungry.”
“We are proud to support the VeggieVanGo™ program and help bring fresh food to communities across the state,” said Joe Carelli, President, Citizens Bank, Vermont. “Many of our neighbors lack reliable access to food on a daily basis. Citizens Bank works closely with partners like the Vermont Foodbank to support innovative programs to fight hunger in our communities all year long.”
VeggieVanGo community events provide free fruit and vegetables, as well as fresh food demonstrations and 3SquaresVT (formerly food stamps) outreach. Several years ago, support from Citizens Bank helped launch VeggieVanGo, which is now working with hospitals, schools and housing sites across the state.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
