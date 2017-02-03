 

CCV to Offer Certified Production Technician Course via Telepresence

News Release — CCV
February 2, 2017

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Community College of Vermont (CCV) will offer a grant-funded course leading to an industry-recognized credential in the field of manufacturing at multiple locations via telepresence. The Certified Production Technician (CPT) course will be offered in Brattleboro, Randolph, Newport, Rutland, Springfield, White River Junction and Williston. The class meets on Tuesdays from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. beginning February 28. Each class section runs for six weeks, and students must complete four sections to earn the full CPT certification.

The CPT course is free and open to the public.

Registration closes February 17 and is first come, first served. Funding is provided by a Trade Adjustment Assistance Community College and Career Training (TAACCCT) grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

For more information, please contact CCV’s Workforce
Education office at [email protected].

