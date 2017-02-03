Attorney General Donovan Calls on Lawyers to Represent Immigrants

News Release — Vermont Attorney General’s Office

February 2, 2017

IMMIGRATION TASK FORCE CO-CHAIRS ENDORSE TRAINING, PRO BONO EFFORT

Attorney General Thomas J. Donovan, Jr. and the Vermont Bar Association are recruiting lawyers to provide legal services to those in need of advice and representation on immigration and detention issues. Attorney General Donovan said, “in the finest traditions of the Vermont Bar, we want to assist Vermonters who are most vulnerable in our state and in our nation at this time. This is the moment to step up and help provide access to justice.”

In a joint statement of support, the three co-chairs of Attorney General Donovan’s Immigration Task Force said: “We are proud to stand with Attorney General Donovan and the Vermont Bar Association in the effort to ensure that the rights of all Vermonters are protected.”

The Vermont Bar Association Board President, Michael Kennedy, added, “the Vermont Bar Association has long supported access to legal services, including its many pro bono programs. The Vermont Bar Association’s members have a long history of providing pro bono services to those in need.” The Vermont Bar Association’s Immigration Section is coordinating immigration trainings for attorneys who want to provide pro bono services. If you are a licensed attorney willing to help, please e-mail [email protected] with “Immigration Law” in the subject line. The Attorney General’s Office and the Vermont Bar Association will send a follow up press release with the date of the trainings.