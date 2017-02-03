Attorney General Donovan Calls on Lawyers to Represent Immigrants

News Release — Vermont Attorney General’s Office
February 2, 2017
Contact:
T.J. Donovan
Attorney General
(802) 828-3173
IMMIGRATION TASK FORCE CO-CHAIRS ENDORSE TRAINING, PRO BONO EFFORT
Attorney General Thomas J. Donovan, Jr. and the Vermont Bar Association are recruiting lawyers to provide legal services to those in need of advice and representation on immigration and detention issues. Attorney General Donovan said, “in the finest traditions of the Vermont Bar, we want to assist Vermonters who are most vulnerable in our state and in our nation at this time. This is the moment to step up and help provide access to justice.”
In a joint statement of support, the three co-chairs of Attorney General Donovan’s Immigration Task Force said: “We are proud to stand with Attorney General Donovan and the Vermont Bar Association in the effort to ensure that the rights of all Vermonters are protected.”
The Vermont Bar Association Board President, Michael Kennedy, added, “the Vermont Bar Association has long supported access to legal services, including its many pro bono programs. The Vermont Bar Association’s members have a long history of providing pro bono services to those in need.” The Vermont Bar Association’s Immigration Section is coordinating immigration trainings for attorneys who want to provide pro bono services. If you are a licensed attorney willing to help, please e-mail [email protected] with “Immigration Law” in the subject line. The Attorney General’s Office and the Vermont Bar Association will send a follow up press release with the date of the trainings.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
