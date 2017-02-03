AARP Offers Free Tax Assistance and Preparation to Vermonters

News Release — AARP
February 1, 2017
Contact:
David Reville
802-951-1303
BURLINGTON, VT – Tax season is underway. This year, AARP Foundation is again providing free tax assistance and preparation for taxpayers across Vermont with low to moderate income through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program. AARP Tax-Aide, in its 50th year, is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service, giving special attention to the older population. You do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use this service.
Trained counselors are ready to help Vermonters file electronically and get the refunds they deserve where appropriate. To find a site near you and times simply go to aarp.org/findtaxhelp or call 888-227-7669. When you go, be sure to bring photo ID, a Social Security card or statement, health insurance information and last year’s tax return.
“This program helps thousands of Vermonters every year recover millions of dollars in refunds,” said Greg Marchildon, AARP Vermont state director. “Our counselors work throughout Vermont and the sites and clients have come to really rely on this help over the years.”
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure their knowledge of revisions to the U.S. tax code. Some 160 Tax Aide Volunteers participated last year, helping more than 9,200 people file their federal and state tax returns. The program is offered at approximately 66 sites in Vermont including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations.
For more information or to locate an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site, visit www.aarp.org/findtaxhelp or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
