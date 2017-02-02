Vermont Federal Credit Union Announces Opening of Online Application for 2017-18 Educational Scholarships

News Release — Vermont Federal Credit Union

Feb. 1, 2017

Contact:

Lori Crowley

V.P. of Marketing

Vermont Federal Credit Union

80 Midas Drive

South Burlington, VT 05403

(802) 658-0225 x 1312

lcrowley@vermontfederal.org

Burlington, VT – Vermont Federal Credit Union will be awarding four $2,000 educational scholarships to students with a history of strong academic achievement and service to the community.

Vermont Federal is now accepting online scholarship applications for the 2017-2018 academic year. The Credit Union’s Scholarship Committee has been awarding students with scholarships for more than fifteen years and is excited to be able to provide this benefit to the community.

Two scholarships, in the amount of $2,000 each, will be awarded to graduating high school seniors who have been accepted to an accredited undergraduate program at a college, trade school, or university for the Fall semester of 2017 or Spring semester of 2018. The Credit Union will also be awarding two $2,000 scholarships to students who are already enrolled in or looking to go back to an accredited undergraduate program at a college, trade school or university during the

Fall semester of 2017 or the Spring semester of 2018. The deadline to apply for these scholarships is Monday, April 10th, 2017.

The application and complete details can be found on the Scholarships page at www.vermontfederal.org. Recipients will be selected based on their academic achievements, student and community leadership activities, as well as other criteria.

Vermont Federal is a $469 million-plus financial institution, with six locations currently serving over 36,000 members. Members are part of a cooperative, meaning they share ownership in the Credit Union and elect a volunteer board of directors. Vermont Federal Credit Union provides membership to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Chittenden, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Franklin, Washington, or Addison Counties in Vermont. Vermont Federal Credit Union is committed to providing support to the communities it serves and to make a decided difference in the lives of its members and other Vermonters. For more information about Vermont Federal Credit Union, call (888) 252-0202, visit www.vermontfederal.org, or find us on Facebook.