Vermont Democratic Party Stands With Planned Parenthood

News Release — Vermont Democratic Party
Jan. 31, 2017
Contact:
Conor Casey, VDP Executive Director
802-229-1783
ccasey@vtdemocrats.org
We Stand With Planned Parenthood
January 31, 2017
Montpelier, VT The Vermont Democratic Party proudly stands with Planned Parenthood and the work they do for all Vermonters. We applaud the resolution passed yesterday commemorating the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade and the 52nd anniversary of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
“In this concerning and uncertain political state, we believe that all steps need to be taken to ensure women’s reproductive rights are unequivocally protected,” said Christina Amestoy, VDP spokesperson. “We are proud of the hundreds of Vermonters who showed their support for Planned Parenthood today in the State House, and of the strong Democratic leadership that put forward this resolution.”
The final vote of the resolution was 103-31 with 14 absent. Representative Mrowicki of Putney explained his vote, saying that “given the current assaults on liberties by the new regime in Washington, I vote yes for women to be able to make their own choices in regards to their health and I vote yes for my daughters and future generations of women to enjoy these same rights.”
“We are grateful to the members of all three parties and independents who voted in support of this resolution,” said Amestoy. “However, it is unfortunate that the majority of the Republican caucus could not bring themselves to offer this simple showing of support for such a landmark decision. It is a reminder that there is still much work to be done.”
