Sanders Statement on Supreme Court Nominee

News Release — Sen. Bernie Sanders

Jan. 31, 2017

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31 – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) issued the following statement Tuesday after President Donald Trump nominated U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice on the United States Supreme Court:

“The Supreme Court plays an enormously important role in American life. Unfortunately, in recent years, that role has been largely negative. I look forward to questioning Judge Gorsuch about his positions on the most important issues that impact Vermonters and all Americans and his views on recent Supreme Court decisions.

“In recent years, the disastrous Citizens United ruling opened the floodgates on campaign cash and let corporations and millionaires buy elections. The court tore up the Voting Rights Act and cleared the way for Republican governors and state legislatures to suppress the vote and make it harder for poor people, people of color, young people and senior citizens to vote. This is the court that in a long string of cases was far friendlier to big business than to the needs of workers. This is a court that let Exxon off the hook for $5 billion in fines for a disastrous oil spill in Alaska and stymied efforts to combat global warming. This is a court that has chipped away at a woman’s right to control her own body.

“The stakes are very high. It is imperative that a new justice be prepared to defend the rights of all Americans, not just the wealthy and large corporations. Our next Supreme Court justice must vote to protect American democracy and keep campaigns free of the corrupting influence of big money, treat workers fairly, safeguard liberties for women and minorities, protect religious freedom and to safeguard the privacy rights of citizens.

“I look forward to hearing Judge Gorsuch’s views on these and other critically important issues.”