PPNNE: Legislature Recognizes Planned Parenthood's Importance to Vermont - VTDigger

News Release — Planned Parenthood of New England

January 31, 2017

Contact:

Nick Charyk

802-917-2012 / Nicholas.Charyk@ppnne.org

MONTPELIER, VT — As hundreds of Vermonters visited the statehouse today to show that they “stand with Planned Parenthood,” the Vermont legislature also registered its support for the 52-year-old healthcare provider with a pair of resolutions passed in the House and Senate. The resolutions urge “Congress and other state legislatures to preserve the rights protected in Roe v. Wade and to preserve access to essential health care services…” and that the legislature, “celebrates Planned Parenthood of Northern New England’s 52 years of providing essential, high quality health services to all Vermonters and advocating for and promoting women’s health….”

The Senate passed the resolution on a voice vote, and the House passed it 103-31 on a roll call vote.

The full text of the resolution can be found in Tuesday’s Senate Calendar:

http://legislature.vermont.gov/assets/Documents/2018/Docs/CALENDAR/sc170131.pdf

and http://legislature.vermont.gov/bill/status/2018/H.R.9.

Reflecting on the day, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England’s President & CEO Meagan Gallagher stated, “It is heartening to see that the Vermont legislature recognizes the importance of Planned Parenthood here in this state. So many Vermonters depend on the services of Planned Parenthood. With all of the uncertainty in Washington, it is critical that Vermont stays committed to ensuring access to health care for all Vermonters.”

Leah Nussbaum of Brattleboro participated in the day. She stated, “I stand with Planned Parenthood because of the honest, nonjudgmental information they provide about health and sexuality – and the essential healthcare services they offer to me and my community.”