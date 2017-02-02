PPNNE: Legislature Recognizes Planned Parenthood's Importance to Vermont - VTDigger

News Release — Planned Parenthood of New England
January 31, 2017
Contact:
Nick Charyk
802-917-2012 / Nicholas.Charyk@ppnne.org
MONTPELIER, VT — As hundreds of Vermonters visited the statehouse today to show that they “stand with Planned Parenthood,” the Vermont legislature also registered its support for the 52-year-old healthcare provider with a pair of resolutions passed in the House and Senate. The resolutions urge “Congress and other state legislatures to preserve the rights protected in Roe v. Wade and to preserve access to essential health care services…” and that the legislature, “celebrates Planned Parenthood of Northern New England’s 52 years of providing essential, high quality health services to all Vermonters and advocating for and promoting women’s health….”
The Senate passed the resolution on a voice vote, and the House passed it 103-31 on a roll call vote.
The full text of the resolution can be found in Tuesday’s Senate Calendar:
http://legislature.vermont.gov/assets/Documents/2018/Docs/CALENDAR/sc170131.pdf
and http://legislature.vermont.gov/bill/status/2018/H.R.9.
Reflecting on the day, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England’s President & CEO Meagan Gallagher stated, “It is heartening to see that the Vermont legislature recognizes the importance of Planned Parenthood here in this state. So many Vermonters depend on the services of Planned Parenthood. With all of the uncertainty in Washington, it is critical that Vermont stays committed to ensuring access to health care for all Vermonters.”
Leah Nussbaum of Brattleboro participated in the day. She stated, “I stand with Planned Parenthood because of the honest, nonjudgmental information they provide about health and sexuality – and the essential healthcare services they offer to me and my community.”
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.