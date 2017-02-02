Mercy Connections to honor Lisa Ventriss at Annual May Luncheon

News Release — Mercy Connections
February 1, 2017
Contact:
Ashley Michelle Fowler
Communications and Development Associate afowler@mercyconnections.org
(802) 846-7086
BURLINGTON, Vermont – Mercy Connections is pleased to share that Lisa Ventriss, President and CEO of Vermont Business Roundtable, will be this year’s recipient of the Catherine McAuley award. The award will be bestowed at Mercy Connections Annual May Luncheon on May 4, 2017.
Each year the Board of Directors selects a person who exemplifies mercy values and the example of Catherine McAuley, foundress of the Sisters of Mercy. This year, the board will honor Lisa Ventriss with the Catherine McAuley award.
“It has been one of my personal and professional privileges to be associated with this important organization, to see the real and transformational change that happens through the works of the Mercy community, and to support them in their mission,” Ventriss said. “I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this award.”
The 2017 May Luncehon, chaired by Dawn Ellinwood, Vice President for Student Affairs at Saint Michael’s College, will be held at the Sheraton Burlington Hotel & Conference Center in South Burlington, Vt., on May 4, 2017. Tickets for the event will go on sale in late Febraury.
Mercy Connections is an educational values-driven non-profit organization living the legacy of the Sisters of Mercy with an enduring concern for women. By compassionately nurturing self-sufficiency through education, mentoring, entrepreneurship and community, people are empowered to make significant life changes.
