Funding Available to Support Vermont’s LGBTQ Community

News Release — Vermont Community Foundation
February 1, 2017
Contact:
Christopher Kaufman Ilstrup
Senior Philanthropic Advisor for Program & Grants
The Vermont Community Foundation
cilstrup@vermontcf.org
802-388-2255 ext. 295
Funding is now available for new or existing projects, programs, and organizations that serve lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities in Vermont through the Samara Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation. The Samara Fund’s mission is to help create a vibrant Vermont LGBTQ community and ensure that LGBTQ Vermonters are connected, healthy, appreciated, safe, and empowered.
This year, the Samara Fund will accept applications for projects or organizations that serve critical needs within the LGBTQ community or support HIV/AIDS services or prevention at the grassroots level. Nonprofits may apply at any time for up to $5,000; applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Visit vermontcf.org/samara to learn more.
Visit www.vermontcf.org or call 802-388-3355 for more information.
