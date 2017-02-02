Funding Available to Support Vermont’s LGBTQ Community

News Release — Vermont Community Foundation

February 1, 2017

Contact:

Christopher Kaufman Ilstrup

Senior Philanthropic Advisor for Program & Grants

The Vermont Community Foundation

cilstrup@vermontcf.org

802-388-2255 ext. 295

Funding is now available for new or existing projects, programs, and organizations that serve lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities in Vermont through the Samara Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation. The Samara Fund’s mission is to help create a vibrant Vermont LGBTQ community and ensure that LGBTQ Vermonters are connected, healthy, appreciated, safe, and empowered.

This year, the Samara Fund will accept applications for projects or organizations that serve critical needs within the LGBTQ community or support HIV/AIDS services or prevention at the grassroots level. Nonprofits may apply at any time for up to $5,000; applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

