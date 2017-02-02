Flood Outlook/Preparedness Briefings for Towns and Emergency Responders

News Release — Vermont Department of Public Safety/Division of Emergency Management & Homeland Security

February 1, 2017

Contact:

Mark Bosma, VT DEMHS

802-839-6717

WATERBURY – The Vermont Division of Emergency Management & Homeland Security will be hosting its annual series of regional Springtime Flooding briefings across Vermont at the end of February. The events are designed to help community leaders and emergency responders prepare for possible problems, and advise what resources are available to them for a response to and recovery from such events.

The National Weather Service will review upcoming forecasts and the spring flood outlook. This presentation will have specific information on rivers that run through areas in which the meetings will be held.

DEMHS will discuss what resources are available to communities during incidents like floods. DEMHS staff will also talk about recovery from a disaster and the process of applying for federal disaster assistance in incidents where Vermont qualifies for a declaration.

Regional Planning Commissions will review protocols for information flow with communities during and after a disaster.

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources will discuss the particulars of Emergency Protective Measures and when a permit may be required.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation will outline preparations for potential flooding and what the agency does during a flood response.

The briefings will all run from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and allow time for questions:

Tuesday, February 21, State Emergency Operations Center, 45 State Drive, Waterbury

Thursday, February 23, Hartford, VT Municipal Offices, 171 Bridge Street, Hartford/White River Junction

Tuesday, February 28, Dana Thompson Memorial Park, 340 Rec Park Road, Manchester

Wednesday, March 1, Northern Vermont Development Association conference room, 36 Easter Avenue #1, St. Johnsbury