Central Vermont Chamber to Honor Sen. Bill Doyle

News Release — Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce

February 2, 2017

Contact:

William D. Moore

802-229-5711

Bill@centralvt.com

Berlin, Vermont — The Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce will be honoring former Senator William “Bill” Doyle at its first Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Breakfast. The 7:30am Chamber Breakfast will be held on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Montpelier, Vermont. (This event has been re-scheduled from the original date of February 23, 2017.)

The Premier Sponsor of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Breakfast is National Life Group and the Gold Sponsor is Capstone Community Action.

Speakers at the event include former Governor Jim Douglas, Vermont Historian Howard Coffin, Senator Janette White and former Senator Vince Illuzzi.

Senator Doyle served with distinction in the Vermont State Senate from 1969 until 2016. That 48-year span is exceeded only by his tenure at Johnson State College where he been teaching Political Science since 1958.

Senator Doyle graduated from The Lawrenceville School and received his BA from Princeton University. Senator Doyle received his masters and doctorate degrees from Columbia University. Author of “The Vermont Political Tradition: And Those Who Helped Make It,” Senator Doyle is renowned for his Annual Town Meeting Day Survey which he began in 1970.

In announcing the tribute, Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce Board Chair, Lindel James, praised Senator Doyle, “Senator Doyle is a Vermont treasure. His dedication to his constituents has won him praise from Republicans, Democrats, and Independents across the state. He was always there, whether for a pancake breakfast or a Black-Tie Dinner. Senator Doyle always dedicated himself to listening and learning from the voters and then representing their concerns under the Gold Dome in Montpelier. He is a very strong and active member of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce and we are thrilled to able to celebrate his contributions to Vermont.”

The Central Vermont Chamber’s Public Policy Chair, Joe Choquette noted that, “I have watched Senator Doyle at work in the capitol. He was a tireless advocate for his constituents. Senator Doyle carefully considered the issues before him and had a unique understanding of the issues and of the impact of his votes. He has always had Vermont’s best interest at the core of all of his actions.”

Tickets for the event are $25.00. Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis and may be purchased by contacting the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce at 802-229-5711, sending an email to Info@centralvt.com, or by going to The Chamber’s website at www.centralvt.com.