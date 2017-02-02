Business Associations Join Together: Request President Trump to Rescind His Executive Order Regarding the Issuance of Visas

News Release — Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce
February 1, 2017
Contact:
Tom Torti – LCRCC 802-863-3489 ext:202
Lisa Ventriss – VBR 802-865-0410
Jane Campbell – VBSR 802-862-8347
Betsy Bishop – VCC 802-229-2209
BURLINGTON, Vt. – Vermont business associations representing small, medium and large businesses and their employees across Vermont finds the recent Executive Order signed by President Trump to be contrary to the economic and humanitarian values that have defined our state and our country since its inception.
The statement is issued jointly by the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce (LCRCC), the Vermont Business Roundtable (VBR), the Vermont Chamber of Commerce (VCC) and the Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR).
As a state whose history is steeped in the legacy of those fleeing religious and political oppression, and as a state whose history is woven throughout the American Revolution’s fight for personal liberty and freedom, our Associations reject the underlying assumption that one’s race, religion or culture should create an automatic bar to entry into our country.
We believe that diversity makes us stronger, economically, socially and politically. We are disturbed by the reality that those who may be viewed as ‘different’ could be singled out for harassment, violence and rejection. As a business community, we want it known that we embrace all those who desire to work together in promoting the common good.
We respectfully request that the President rescind his Executive Order and work to find more effective ways to protect our country, our values and way of life that many have died defending.
