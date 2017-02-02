BLSA Presents ‘Our Voice’ Events for Black History Month at Vermont Law School

News Release — Vermont Law School

Feb. 1, 2017

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt., Feb. 1, 2017––The Black Law Students Association (BLSA) at Vermont Law School will present “Sauti Yetu”—Swahili for “Our Voice”—a series of events to celebrate Black History Month. Free and open to the public and press, the series will open with “Diaspora: The Effects of Imperialism,” to include an original documentary, panel discussion and community meal, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Yates Common Room in Debevoise Hall at VLS.

“Every clef, every note, echoes our voice,” said Phanuelle Duchatelier-Alexandre JD’18, president of BLSA, on the inspiration behind this year’s Black History Month theme. “Our voice is unique. Despite having our instruments stolen from us, from our ancestors, forced to go to the land of the unknown, our voice has never sounded better. Our musical rhythm has never been louder. From a cappella to the island chants of the Caribbean and through the chorus of our ancestors in the cotton fields, our voice echoes today. Our voice, composed of different notes, rings the harmony reflected from the different cultures that form our chords.”

Our Voice events include:

“Diaspora: The Effects of Imperialism”

6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb.2, Yates Common Room, VLS

This event will feature a documentary composed of members of the VLS community; a panel that examines the long-term effects of European colonialism in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean; and a community dinner with authentic African food.

“Musical Rebels”

6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, BALE (35 S. Windsor St., South Royalton)

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the ever-evolving and sometimes controversial world of Hip-Hop, Rap, and the law. BLSA will present a brief history of Hip-Hop in America, then pay respects to the rebels who used their platform to defy the status quo and fight for the rights of the people.

“Val-O-Gram” Fundraiser

Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 13-14, Chase Breezeway, VLS

BLSA members invite community members to pick up something sweet for their special someone during this annual fundraiser.

Jazz and Poetry Night

7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, Yates Common Room, VLS

Spend an evening with BLSA as members fuse spoken words with Jazz. BLSA encourages everyone to share any talent they may have, from poetry and music to dance. Refreshments will be served.

Black History Month Dinner

7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, VLS

Black History Month will conclude with a dinner during which BLSA will honor individuals who have made great strides in the Black community.

For more information about Our Voice events and Black History Month at VLS, email BLSA@vermontlaw.edu.

The purpose of the Black Law Students Association is to articulate and promote the professional goals and needs of minority law students; to encourage and foster professional competence; to focus on the relationship between minority law students and the law structure; to instill in minority law students a greater awareness of and commitment to the needs of the minority community; to influence American law schools and legal associations to use their expertise and prestige to bring about change within the legal system in order to make it responsive to the needs of the minority community and to do any and all things necessary and lawful for the accomplishment of these purposes. BLSA collaborates with other student groups at Vermont Law School to promote diversity and enhance cultural awareness, and to make an impact on the institution, community and region in accordance with the missions of BLSA and the National Black Law Students Association. For more information, visit vermontlaw.edu/blsa and like BLSA on Facebook.