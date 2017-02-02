2017 Vermont Flower Show is March 3-5 at Champlain Valley Expo

News Release — Vermont Flower Show

Feb. 1, 2017

Media Contact:

Kristina MacKulin, Green Works, Vermont Nursery & Landscape Association kristina@greenworksvermont.org or (888) 518-6484

Join us in “Neverland” where dreams come alive from March 3rd through the 5th at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, Vermont for the 2017 Vermont Flower Show!

The Vermont Flower Show is an event where attendees spend the entire day and take advantage of the numerous activities offered as part of the admission fee. Highlights include: The Grand Garden Display, over 100 vendors related to the horticultural and gardening industry, 35+seminars and workshops, a Family Room with hands-on activities and entertainment, a local bookstore, food/flora/fresh demonstrations, the St. Albans Garden Club and VT Railway Society displays, and VT Certified Horticulturists and Green Works members on hand to answer any gardening and landscaping questions.

The show is open to the public on Friday, March 3rd from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 4th from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday March 5th from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The daily cost of admission is $16 for adults, $12 for seniors (60+), $5 for children (ages 3-17), and free for children under the age of 3. Two-day passes are $25 each and three-day passes are $35 each. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Price Chopper stores, at Gardener’s Supply stores, and on-line at greenworksvermont.org. Parking for this event is free.

The Vermont Flower Show is produced by Green Works, Vermont Nursery & Landscape Association (VNLA), a non-profit statewide organization, dedicated to educating and increasing awareness of the growing industry of horticulture (wholesale and retail nurseries, greenhouses, retail garden centers and florists, designers, landscape and tree services). The VNLA Board and Flower Show Committees work hundreds of hours in creating a vibrant and colorful community-wide event that educates, entertains, and inspires.

For more information about the 2017 Vermont Flower Show, call (888) 518-6484 or visit the website at Vermont Flower Show

#vtflowershow

￼￼￼