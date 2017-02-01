United Way of Northwest Vermont Announces $50,000 Gift from Burlington Town Center Developer Don Sinex

News Release — United Way of Northwest Vermont

January 31, 2017

Contact:

John Cronin

United Way of Northwest Vermont

(802) 861-7831

John@unitedwaynwvt.org

Sinex Has Helped Raise Over a Quarter Million for United Way Over Past 3 Years

BURLINGTON, VERMONT: The United Way of Northwest Vermont today announced a $50,000 donation from Don Sinex, developer and owner of the Burlington Town Center project, to support the United Way’s educational investments in children and youth for its fiscal year 2016 Community Campaign which closes this March. Sinex’s direct donations to the last three Community Campaigns now total $150,000, and through challenge matches have helped raise nearly a quarter million dollars for United Way’s investment in community needs.

Sinex’s $50,000 donation this year will support programs and initiatives that help the development and well-being of children in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties. “I support the United Way’s annual Community Campaign because of its broad reach, from downtown Burlington throughout northwestern Vermont,” said Don Sinex of Devonwood Investors. “A strong start is the best thing we can provide our kids, and the terrific programs and organizations funded by the United Way provide it. That’s why I’m proud to direct this $50,000 donation toward community investments that will help our youth and families thrive.”

Specifically, United Way will use the donation to invest in strategies that (1) provide for a child’s basic needs, like access to healthy food; (2) help support readiness to learn and school success by providing early childcare education, academic support and after-school enrichment; and (3) help build strong families by providing parenting education and mental health services for children and families. Individual Community Campaign investment decisions are made by volunteers who work and reside in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle Counties, and are approved by the United Way of Northwest Vermont’s Board of Directors. Learn more about how United Way of Northwest Vermont supports children in our community by downloading the 2016 Case for Impact, and find a detailed report of investments in the 2016 Community Investment Portfolio.

“Our work is designed to mobilize our entire region to create a vibrant, thriving community,” said John Cronin, Director of Resource Development for United Way of Northwest Vermont. “The key to actually making a difference is working together – both in fundraising and the work itself – and rallying everyone to be part of the solution. Don Sinex and Devonwood Investors have played a key role over the last three years helping us leverage their investments to bring a better future to the communities we serve.”

This year’s gift by Sinex follows $50,000 gifts made in the past two Community Campaigns. For the 2014 Community Campaign, the United Way successfully met Sinex’s challenge to match his $50,000 gift with an additional $50,000 in Board and other community contributions. For the 2015 Community Campaign, Sinex issued a challenge to match his $50,000 donation to executive and physicians at the University of Vermont and UVM Medical Center. UVM and the Medical Center delivered, collectively raising $58,216 through gifts from 120 individual donors at the institutions and a corporate gift from the UVM Medical Group. Together with the new commitment announced today, these gifts have added more than $250,000 to the United Way’s community investments.

The fiscal year 2016 Community Campaign closes in March. Those interested in making a contribution or volunteering are encouraged to find out more at www.unitedwaynwvt.org.