Train derailment in Rutland under investigation

A four-car train derailment in Rutland on Sunday night did not involve hazardous materials, according to Vermont Rail System Vice President Selden Houghton.

The string of about 20 rail cars was in the process of being switched to another track when the accident occurred, leaving one of the cars tilted on its side. The cause of the derailment is still being investigated.

Houghton described the contents as a “common nonhazardous commodity” but said due to federal restrictions he could not specify what the train was carrying. None of the cars was breached, and the tracks were cleared by early Monday night. Rail service has resumed.

Houghton said nearly all of VT Rail’s trains come through the Rutland rail yard, which once served as the heart of the city’s manufacturing and marble industries. Though the tracks date back to the mid to late 1800s, they’ve been upgraded numerous times and receive regular maintenance every few years.

The rail yard is inspected once a week by VT Rail and is subject to review by the Federal Railroad Administration at any time. The track has been owned by the state since the early 1960s and is leased to VT Rail. However, the state has very little involvement in oversight or maintenance.

“They [VT Rail] ultimately have all the responsibility for anything that operates on the line,” said Dan Delabruere, rail program director for VTrans.

Freight railroads in the U.S. are privately owned and the companies that operate them are largely responsible for track maintenance and upkeep. According to a 2007 General Accounting Office report, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is able to inspect only two-tenths of 1 percent of the railroads’ operations each year.

Recent derailments of trains carrying highly volatile crude oil have led to increased scrutiny of the nation’s freight rail operations. In July 2013 a train carrying oil from North Dakota’s Bakken formation derailed and exploded in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic, destroying more than 40 buildings and killing 47 people.

Private operators are required to provide material safety data sheets to local emergency response teams and fire departments so they can prepare for a derailment or spill. According to Rutland City Deputy Fire Chief Brad LaFaso, the department usually receives information at the beginning of the calendar year about hazardous materials moving through the region. However that information does not include reportable quantities and may not account for special products that occasionally come through, LaFaso said.

“We’re prepared as far as the initial response,” LaFaso said. “But it depends on what they have for quantity.” In the event of large spill or fire LaFaso said they would lean neighboring response teams and the state hazmat team.

Though accidents are infrequent there have been large spills in the past. In 1999 VT Rail was responsible for spilling 300 gallons of gasoline into the area near the rail yard on Park Street. And in 2007 a VT Rail freight train derailed in Middlebury, releasing hundreds of gallons of gasoline into Otter Creek and forcing the town to evacuate some schools and homes.

Delabruere says Vermont’s rail operators have one of the strongest safety records in the country. In the last decade, according to federal records, there have been more than 25 reported incidents involving rail accidents or derailments in Vermont.

Last year the Vermont Transportation Board held a series of public forums around the state on the future of rail transport in Vermont. Two of the key issues raised were the impact of railroads on towns and communities and rail safety. The Board released its report last week.