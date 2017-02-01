In Speech on House Floor, Welch Introduces President Trump to Rutland Refugees

News Release — Rep. Peter Welch

January 31, 2017

WASHINGTON—After visiting with two Syrian families in Rutland last week, Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) today spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives about President Trump’s executive order suspending the refugee resettlement program and indefinitely halting admission of refugees from Syria. A full transcript of Welch’s remarks can be found here.

“These families survived a home being bombed, Al-Queda and ISIS terrorists, and the brutal violence of the Assad regime. They found temporary refuge in Turkey. They have now found permanent freedom in Vermont,” Rep. Welch said. “These good people endured all of these hardships to do what all parents strive to do – protect their children from harm.”

See video here.