Rutland fire budget impasse ends, but discord continues

RUTLAND — The Board of Aldermen grudgingly approved the Fire Department budget proposal after weeks of deliberation and efforts to push the mayor and fire chief to reconsider a proposed restructuring plan.

In a resolution the board described the plan as “ill-conceived and based on a lack of experience,” but nevertheless felt they had no choice but to present voters with a budget that includes funding for the department.

As part of the motion the board also committed up to $200,000 from the unassigned fund balance for full-time firefighter salaries to “ensure that the fire department is staffed and responds to calls consistent with current practice.” It will be up to the fire chief to decide whether to use the money, and it has no real bearing on the planned restructuring.

Alderman Chris Ettori, who drafted the resolution, said he wanted to present something the full board could get behind. The resolution was designed to demonstrate the board’s support for the department and “disdain for the budget as presented,” he said.

The board voted 9 to 1 in favor of the motion Tuesday evening. Scott Tommola cast the sole dissenting vote and said he would not support a budget that calls for the restructuring of the department.

The mayor and fire chief have described the plan as one that would increase and not decrease the number of active-duty firefighters per shift. According to a memo distributed by the mayor and fire chief last week, the plan would create two new administrative positions, hopefully to be filled from within the department. Because they are management positions they would be non-union. Both positions would be filled by qualified firefighters who would respond to calls.

“On most days,” Chief Michael Jones wrote, “there will be eight or nine firefighters responding, so if the number of personnel responding on the initial call has any correlation to safety, it stands to reason that public and firefighter safety will increase.”

Mayor Chris Louras said the department will continue to respond with a minimum of seven firefighters and that the board’s action would allow the chief to move forward with his plan for the new positions.

“The board recognized that it’s fully within the chief’s authority to pursue the implementation of the fire prevention program and risk reduction program and establish the fire prevention officer position in order to make our community and our firefighters more safe,” Louras said.

But the union and board have opposed the plan, which would reduce from seven to six the number of active-duty full-time firefighters per shift, a move that accounts for a salary line decrease in the mayor’s budget proposal. The union has lobbied aggressively to make its case, and firefighters have attended each of the board meetings addressing the budget in large numbers.

“The only beef they have is with the fact that they want to see the number of full-time card-carrying union members remaining the same,” said Louras. “If they truly cared about seven boots on the ground then this wouldn’t be an issue because we’ve already promised and have funding in the budget to maintain seven boots on the ground.”

At the end of Tuesday night’s meeting, union President Seth Bride thanked the board for its “tireless support” and said its approval of the budget would not be seen as an endorsement of the restructuring plan. Alderman Ed Larson thanked the firefighters in return. The total Fire Department budget is just under $3.56 million.

Alderwoman Sharon Davis said the board had given the mayor and fire chief the opportunity to collaborate but that they opted not to meet them halfway. “In my mind it speaks to a certain lack of leadership,” Davis said.

Larson, who is stepping down when his term expires in March, said it would be in the city’s best interests if Jones resigned. Last week the firefighters union issued a rare vote of no confidence in the chief, who comes from a military background and was a member of the National Guard for 30 years.

The debate over the fire budget will also likely be a key issue in the upcoming mayoral race. Louras faces three challengers: Alderman Dave Allaire, Mike Coppinger of the Downtown Rutland Partnership, and Kam Johnston.

After Allaire announced his bid in December, the union president wrote to him in an email: “Would you be interested in meeting with the union on your vision for the future? I think, of all years, this would be the year the local gets behind a candidate for mayor; and I know for a fact who we won’t be getting behind.”

Bride said as long as he’s been a member of the Fire Department it has not endorsed a candidate. The union has yet to make a decision on whether it will get behind a candidate this year.

Jones, whose term expires in November, said he has no intention of stepping down. He said the new positions — an assistant chief and a fire prevention officer — are designed to improve safety, accountability and continuity across all shifts.

Jones said that when he was hired in 2015 he came into the department under the impression that it was a well-polished machine with a high degree of self-sufficiency. However, he said, he quickly learned that policies and procedures were outdated, there was no orientation program for new officers, and fire prevention and planning were lacking. Jones said his efforts to make changes in the department have been met with resistance.

When Jones asked for a copy of the department’s standard operating procedures, he said, his request was scoffed at and he was given a manual from the 1990s. In October Jones had officers take part in a training program designed to come up with new guidance policies for the department based on input from each shift. He said he’s still waiting for feedback.

“They don’t see the need for it because they’ve lived so long without it,” Jones said.

According to Jones the new positions will create the accountability and continuity that the officers have been asking for.

“My plan between now and July 1 is to put the structure in place,” Jones said. “If you’re building a house, you’re going to start from the foundation up.”