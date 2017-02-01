Milk Money L3C and Pear Networks Announce Kingdom Fiber Crowdfunding Campaign

News Release — Milk Money L3C

Jan. 31, 2017

Contact:

Louisa Schibli and Janice Shade, co-founders Milk Money L3C

info@milkmoneyvt.com / 802-899-0979

Michael Birnbaum, founder Pear Networks LLC

mb@kfiber.net / 802-272-1027

ALLOWING ALL VERMONTERS THE OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST IN A LOCAL BROADBAND COMPANY VIA ITS PLATFORM.

The campaign marks the sixth Vermont Small Business Offering (VSBO) on Milk Money’s Vermont-only platform giving Vermonters the opportunity to discover and invest in local businesses.

CHARLOTTE, VT, JANUARY 31, 2017 – MILK MONEY L3C, an equity crowdfunding portal for Vermonters, announces its sixth Invest Local campaign: KINGDOM FIBER. Vermonters will have the opportunity to learn more about and invest in this broadband company via the Milk Money platform.

Milk Money offers the opportunity for true “impact investing” since a dollar invested in a local business generates potential financial return as well as tangible social return on investment. By investing in a local business such as Kingdom Fiber, you will circulate wealth and build a stronger community that fosters new relationships between businesses and community members. The Milk Money platform serves as a meeting place for Vermonters to discover local investment opportunities such as Kingdom Fiber.

Pear Networks LLC, d/b/a Kingdom Fiber (www.KingdomFiber.com) is a local, community-based broadband services provider bringing astoundingly fast, FiberNettm True Broadbandtm service to the Northeast Kingdom. Broadband speeds offered will range from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps. Unlimited North American calling will be offered with inexpensive, FiberPhonetm Crystal Voicetm service. Kingdom Fiber’s network will launch in 2017 in parts of Hardwick, Greensboro, Craftsbury, and Albany and will expand to 18 additional towns within the next year.

Vermonters who want to learn more about the Kingdom Fiber opportunity can find investment details on the Milk Money website (www.MilkMoneyVT.com). The registration process is quick and easy for any adult with a Vermont driver’s license.