Milk Money L3C and Pear Networks Announce Kingdom Fiber Crowdfunding Campaign

News Release — Milk Money L3C
Jan. 31, 2017
Contact:
Louisa Schibli and Janice Shade, co-founders Milk Money L3C
info@milkmoneyvt.com / 802-899-0979
Michael Birnbaum, founder Pear Networks LLC
mb@kfiber.net / 802-272-1027
ALLOWING ALL VERMONTERS THE OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST IN A LOCAL BROADBAND COMPANY VIA ITS PLATFORM.
The campaign marks the sixth Vermont Small Business Offering (VSBO) on Milk Money’s Vermont-only platform giving Vermonters the opportunity to discover and invest in local businesses.
CHARLOTTE, VT, JANUARY 31, 2017 – MILK MONEY L3C, an equity crowdfunding portal for Vermonters, announces its sixth Invest Local campaign: KINGDOM FIBER. Vermonters will have the opportunity to learn more about and invest in this broadband company via the Milk Money platform.
Milk Money offers the opportunity for true “impact investing” since a dollar invested in a local business generates potential financial return as well as tangible social return on investment. By investing in a local business such as Kingdom Fiber, you will circulate wealth and build a stronger community that fosters new relationships between businesses and community members. The Milk Money platform serves as a meeting place for Vermonters to discover local investment opportunities such as Kingdom Fiber.
Pear Networks LLC, d/b/a Kingdom Fiber (www.KingdomFiber.com) is a local, community-based broadband services provider bringing astoundingly fast, FiberNettm True Broadbandtm service to the Northeast Kingdom. Broadband speeds offered will range from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps. Unlimited North American calling will be offered with inexpensive, FiberPhonetm Crystal Voicetm service. Kingdom Fiber’s network will launch in 2017 in parts of Hardwick, Greensboro, Craftsbury, and Albany and will expand to 18 additional towns within the next year.
Vermonters who want to learn more about the Kingdom Fiber opportunity can find investment details on the Milk Money website (www.MilkMoneyVT.com). The registration process is quick and easy for any adult with a Vermont driver’s license.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.