Howard Center Conference Promotes ‘A Day with Gabor Maté’ ￼

January 31, 2017

BURLINGTON, VT— Over 400 mental health and substance use practitioners, educators, and interested members of the public recently attended Howard Center’s day-long conference, “A Day with Dr. Gabor Mate.” A renowned speaker and bestselling author, Dr. Gabor Maté’s discussions focused on two talks, “The Hungry Ghost: A Biopsychosocial Perspective on Addiction, from Heroin to Workaholism” and “When the Body Says No: Mind/Body Unity and the Stress-Disease Connection.”

As communities throughout Vermont and elsewhere continue to address the increased use of opiates and addiction, Dr. Maté offers another perspective to help understand and treat addiction.

The day-long conference at the Sheraton in South Burlington received support from the Vermont Department of Health (ADAP) and the University of Vermont Medical Center.

