Howard Center Conference Promotes ‘A Day with Gabor Maté’ ￼

￼News Release — Howard Center
January 31, 2017
Contact:
Martie Majoros
mmajoros@howardcenter.org
BURLINGTON, VT— Over 400 mental health and substance use practitioners, educators, and interested members of the public recently attended Howard Center’s day-long conference, “A Day with Dr. Gabor Mate.” A renowned speaker and bestselling author, Dr. Gabor Maté’s discussions focused on two talks, “The Hungry Ghost: A Biopsychosocial Perspective on Addiction, from Heroin to Workaholism” and “When the Body Says No: Mind/Body Unity and the Stress-Disease Connection.”
As communities throughout Vermont and elsewhere continue to address the increased use of opiates and addiction, Dr. Maté offers another perspective to help understand and treat addiction.
The day-long conference at the Sheraton in South Burlington received support from the Vermont Department of Health (ADAP) and the University of Vermont Medical Center.
For more information, contact Martie Majoros at 488-6911 or mmajoros@howardcenter.org.
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
