House Passes Resolution Recognizing 44th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade - VTDigger

House Passes Resolution Recognizing 44th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Feb. 1, 2017, 10:33 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Office of the Speaker
Jan. 31, 2017

Montpelier, VT – Today, the House passed H.R.9, a resolution to commemorate the 44th anniversary of Roe. v. Wade and the 52nd anniversary of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England on a vote of 103-31.

“We are committed to building a strong future for the next generation and protecting these rights for women and all Vermonters is imperative” said House Speaker Mitzi Johnson.

The resolution urges Congress and state legislatures to preserve the rights protected in Roe v. Wade and continue to ensure access to essential health care services for Vermonters. It also recognizes Vermont women’s right to access safe, legal abortions, as well as privacy, autonomy, and safety in their personal health decisions.

Representative Maxine Grad, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee and one of the lead sponsors of the resolution, said, “Planned Parenthood provides essential healthcare services to thousands of Vermonters every year. This organization plays a pivotal role in our state’s healthcare landscape. Its work is invaluable to creating healthy communities and supporting workforce development in Vermont.”

