Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District in Project Tote

News Release — Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District

Jan. 31, 2017

Contact:

Cassandra Hemenway

Outreach Manager

Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District

802-229-9383 x102

cvswmd.org

Earth Day Compost Tote Recycling

Help save the life of a tote and show us your creative genius while you’re at it! Join the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District (CVSWMD) in Project Tote, in which we invite schools and community members to participate in a reuse and upcycling venture to keep our aged, cracked compost totes out of the landfill. CVSWMD is looking for creative minds to transform these compost totes into new recycling bins, or upcycle them into something completely different (chair, stool, table etc.)

This project is inspired by Earth Day and its message of sustainability by responsibly managing materials.

The retired compost totes in this project hail from CVSWMD’s Business Organics Program, in which the district hauls food scraps from restaurants and grocery stores to farms and composting businesses. The program has diverted over 11,000 tons of food scraps out of the landfill since its inception in 2004. The program relies on 48-gallon wheeled carts as key equipment for managing large volumes of food scraps. The carts, or “toters,” ready for reuse in Project Tote have served a long life, and are now aged and cracked, rendering them unfit for holding food scraps. However, they are still in great shape for use as recycling bins or almost anything else.

We have invited schools to join us by repainting the totes in a design limited only by one’s imagination, into a beautiful new recycling bin. Artists and the general public are invited to do the same, or consider the tote a “raw material” and cut it, shape it, or form it into an entirely new item.

Participation in Project Tote is free of charge. Submissions will be revealed on Earth Day, and small cash prizes will be awarded for the top picks by the public. To participate, go to: cvswmd.org/project-tote or email andrewd@cvswmd.org. Participants are accepted on a first come, first serve basis until we run out of totes.

About CVSWMD:

CVSWMD offers an array of programing that supports its Zero Waste implementation plan. Programs include a robust School Zero Waste Program, a Business Composting Program, the Additional Recyclables Collection Center, technical support and at-cost equipment for back yard composting, reuse grants, and workshops about composting, recycling, zero-waste tips and more.

The Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District member towns include: Barre City, Barre Town, Berlin, Bradford, Calais, Chelsea, Duxbury, East Montpelier, Fairlee, Hardwick, Middlesex, Montpelier, Orange, Plainfield, Tunbridge, Walden, Washington, Williamstown and Woodbury.