Burlington Telecom Donates $12,600 to Local Charities

January 31, 2017

Following a successful holiday promotion, $12,600 has been donated to Burlington charities

During the 2016 holiday season, Burlington Telecom partnered with Burlington-based charities to highlight the amazing work being done in the community to support those in need. Each new customer subscribing to BT services could direct a donation of $100 to a local non-profit.

Customers had the choice to direct BT’s donation to one of five organizations: Committee on Temporary Shelter, Community Health Centers of Burlington, Howard Center, Spectrum Youth & Family Services, and Steps to End Domestic Violence.

“This type of promotion was a first for Burlington Telecom and we received a great deal of positive feedback from the community. BT’s operational values aim to reflect the people we serve. The results of this campaign clearly demonstrate that our customers value the health, well-being and safety of all Burlington residents.” – Abbie Tykocki, Burlington Telecom Director of Marketing

“We are so grateful to Burlington Telecom and its customers for making sure our doors are open for the next teenager or young adult who has nowhere else to turn.” – Mark Redmond, Spectrum Executive Director

“We are honored to be a part of this community effort and are pleased to have the support of Burlington Telecom as we work together to provide much needed services to individuals and families in our community.” – Bob Bick, Howard Center CEO

For more information about any of the participating non-profits:

The Committee on Temporary Shelter: provides emergency shelter, services, and housing for people who are homeless or marginally housed in Vermont. COTS also provides prevention services to help households avert the crisis of homelessness.

Community Health Centers of Burlington: to improve the health of all within the communities we serve. We are dedicated to providing exceptional care with respect and compassion and with a commitment to serving people regardless of financial status or life circumstance.

Howard Center: to improve the well-being of children, adults, families, and communities.

Spectrum Youth and Family Services: to empower teenagers, young adults, and their families to make and sustain positive changes through prevention, intervention, and life skills services.

Steps to End Domestic Violence: to assist in the transition to a safe, independent life for all those who have been affected physically, sexually, emotionally, or economically by domestic abuse and to promote a culture that fosters justice, equity and safety.

For more information regarding Burlington Telecom services or pricing, please visit call 802-540-0007 or visit www.burlingtontelecom.com