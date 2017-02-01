 

Blood donors needed, says Health Department

Feb. 1, 2017, 9:03 pm by Leave a Comment

The Vermont Department of Health says blood and platelet donors are needed immediately because of severe weather that has canceled blood drives.

The department says more than 250 blood drives in 30 states have been canceled so far this year. The department is encouraging anyone who can donate to make an appointment with the Red Cross of New Hampshire and Vermont.

The Red Cross says hospital needs for blood products have not slowed down because of the severe weather. The Department of Health calls the situation an “emergency need.”

“As an emergency physician, I know firsthand how immediate a crisis a low blood supply can be,” said Dr. Harry Chen, the health commissioner. “Donated blood only has a shelf life of 42 days and platelets just five days, so they must constantly be replenished.”

“The only source of blood and platelets for patients in need are healthy volunteer donors,” Maria Devlin, the chief executive officer for the New Hampshire and Vermont Red Cross, said in a news release.

“I encourage donors to schedule an appointment and invite a family member, friend or co-worker to donate too,” Devlin said.

