Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Urge Trump to Include Rural Broadband Deployment in Infrastructure Plans

News Release — Rep. Peter Welch

January 31, 2017

Contact:

Kirsten Hartman, Communications Director

(202) 225-4115

“The digital divide between rural and urban America is significant” members write as they highlight need for broadband infrastructure

WASHINGTON – A bipartisan coalition of 71 members of the House of Representatives sent a letter to President Donald Trump today urging him to include investments in rural broadband connectivity in his forthcoming infrastructure proposal. The lawmakers highlighted the importance of broadband connectivity in attracting and retaining businesses, communication between family and friends, timely responses to an emergency response, agricultural efficiency, and access to educational materials.

The letter was led by Reps. Peter Welch (D-VT), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Mark Pocan (D-WI), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Dave Loebsack (D-IA), and Bob Latta (R-OH). The bipartisan Senate Broadband Caucus sent a similar letter today led by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Angus King (I-ME), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), and John Boozman (R-AR).

“In the 21st Century, high speed internet access is no longer a luxury amenity, but rather an essential service for homes and businesses in this interconnected world,” the lawmakers write. “Unfortunately, rural Americans in our districts lack sufficient broadband infrastructure to take advantage of this explosion of technology and economic possibility…. As you consider the parameters of your infrastructure proposal to Congress, we write to urge you to include investments that will bring the benefits of broadband connectivity to rural America.”

In 2015, the FCC updated its broadband benchmark speeds to 25 megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads and 3 Mbps for uploads. A significant digital divide remains between urban and rural America: Over half of all rural Americans lack access to this standard of service. According to the FCC, using this updated benchmark, the 2015 report finds that 55 million Americans – 17 percent of the population – lack access to advanced broadband.