Attorney General Donovan Settles Multistate Case Against Western Union

News Release — Vermont Attorney General’s Office

Jan. 31, 2017

Contact:

James Layman

Assistant Attorney General

(802) 828-2315

WESTERN UNION PAYS OVER $400,000 TO VERMONT AND VERMONTERS MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR MORE THAN $1,250,000 IN REFUNDS

Vermonters who were deceived into sending payments to scammers using Western Union’s wire transfer service may be entitled to compensation in a multi-state settlement reached by Attorney General T.J. Donovan, 48 other states, the District of Columbia, and Western Union. The State of Vermont will receive a significant payment of $400,000 from Western Union in recognition of its role in leading the multi-state investigation. Western Union will pay a total of $5 million to the participating states and the District of Columbia to resolve these claims.

Western Union will pay $586 million to the federal government in a related, but separate, settlement with the Federal Trade Commission. These funds will be used to pay refunds to consumers who were victims of fraud that involved payments sent through Western Union. Since 2004, over 1,100 complaints have been filed by Vermonters about fraudulent transactions on Western Union’s system, reporting over $1,250,000 in losses. Any person who lost money due to a scam involving money sent through Western Union’s system will be able to apply for a refund through the Department of Justice’s Victim Asset Recovery Program. The Vermont Attorney General’s Office will issue a follow-up press release to notify the public when the Victim Asset Recovery Program begins accepting applications for compensation.

Under Vermont’s multi-state settlement, Western Union will improve their anti-fraud program to prevent the perpetration of fraud in the future. Western Union will provide prominent warnings to consumers; train their agents to prevent fraud; and take disciplinary action against employees who facilitate the fraud.

Attorney General Donovan reminds Vermonters to be wary of anyone asking them to send money by wire transfer. It is likely that you are talking to a scammer if someone is telling you to send them money to collect sweepstakes winnings, pay a tax debt, protect your computer, or help out a family member or an online acquaintance you have not met in person. If you fear that a friend or family member is in trouble, verify independently that the person needs assistance before sending any money. The Attorney General’s office encourages Vermonters to reach out to our Consumer Assistance Program if they have questions or concerns at 1-800-649-2424 or https://www.uvm.edu/consumer/.