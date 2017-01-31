Vermont Teens Recognized for Excellence in Art and Writing

News Release — Brattleboro Museum & Art Center

Jan. 29, 2017

Contact:

Danny Lichtenfeld

director@brattleboromuseum.org

802-257-0124, ext. 108

BRATTLEBORO, VT — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) is pleased to announce that 143 teenagers from across Vermont have been recognized by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for their exceptional artistic and literary talent. Their award-winning artwork and writing will be exhibited at BMAC February 18 – March 5, culminating in an awards ceremony on Sunday, March 5 at 12 p.m. The awards ceremony is free and open to the public. Roberto Lugo, professor of ceramics at Marlboro College, will deliver a keynote address.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is a prestigious national recognition program for aspiring visual artists and writers. Each year, students in grades 7-12 are invited to submit art and writing in dozens of categories, including ceramics, digital art, painting, photography, poetry, science fiction, personal essay/memoir, and more. Submissions are judged on a statewide level, and then some are considered for national awards, including college scholarships, museum exhibitions, and publication opportunities.

Statewide awards consist of Gold Key, Silver Key, and Honorable Mention. This year’s Gold Key winners from Vermont are listed below. A list of all Vermont award winners appears on the BMAC website: www.brattleboromuseum.org. National awards will be announced by the end of March.

Since its founding in 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have nurtured the talents and helped launch the careers of many creative visionaries. Past winners include Truman Capote, Lena Dunham, Stephen King, Sylvia Plath, John Updike, and Andy Warhol, among many others. In 2014, Edil Hassan, a Somali refugee and high school senior from Burlington, Vermont, joined that rarefied group, when she was selected as one of only 16 recipients nationwide of the Awards’ highest honor, a Portfolio Gold Medal and $10,000 college scholarship.

BMAC has administered the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for Vermont since 2011. According to BMAC Exhibitions Manager Sarah Freeman, participation in the program has grown steadily since its inception. This year’s award-winning work was selected from among a total of 737 submissions by 225 students from throughout the state.

2017 “Gold Key” Winners from Vermont:

Madelin Aho (Grade 8, Grammar School)

Allison Babbitt (Grade 12, Rice Memorial High School)

Jordan Baldwin (Grade 12, Brattleboro Union High School)

Madden Beard Sullivan (Grade 11, Brattleboro Union High School)

Kira Boucher (Grade 12, Brattleboro Union High School)

Jahyde Bullard (Grade 12, Vermont Academy)

Freesia Capy Goldfarb (Grade 12, Brattleboro Union High School)

Taylor Chamberlin (Grade 10, Brattleboro Union High School)

Alexandra Contreras-Montesano (Grade 10, Burlington High School)

Abigail Cook (Grade 11, St. Johnsbury Academy)

Luke Cuerdon (Grade 11, Putney School)

Katy Friesen (Grade 10, Brattleboro Union High School)

Eva Gondelman (Grade 10, Putney School)

Fiona Goodman (Grade 8, Brattleboro Area Middle School)

Athena Hendrick (Grade 12, St. Johnsbury Academy)

Henry Hochschild (Grade 12, Vermont Academy)

Richard Holt (Grade 12, Montpelier High School)

Olivia Howe (Grade 11, Brattleboro Union High School)

Avi Isaacs-Corcoran (Grade 11, Barre Technical Center)

Logan Johnson (Grade 12, Brattleboro Union High School)

Do Young Kwak (Grade 12, St. Johnsbury Academy)

Ruth Leech (Grade 8, Browns River Middle School)

Caitlyn McDermott (Grade 11, Vermont Academy)

Sydney Miller (Grade 11, Putney School)

Jack Nop (Grade 11, Homeschooled)

Francis (Mackey) O’Keefe (Grade 12, Vermont Academy)

Alex Pelletier (Grade 10, Stowe Middle High School)

Fiona Reed (Grade 11, Stowe Middle High School)

Olaf Saaf (Grade 12, Putney School)

Zoe Schemm (Grade 11, Bellows Falls Union High School)

Lila Shaw (Grade 12, Compass School)

Eliza Strauss Jenkins (Grade 11, Putney School)

Yuange Zhou (Grade 12, St. Johnsbury Academy)

