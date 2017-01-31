Vermont Mayors Call on President Trump to Rescind Executive Order

News Release — Vermont Mayors Coalition
January 30, 2017
Contact:
Katie Vane
802.734.0617
The Vermont Mayors Coalition calls on President Donald Trump to rescind the Executive Order signed on January 27, 2017 which suspends the issuance of visas to residents of certain countries, and takes other action to restrict entry into the United States. The Mayors have issued the following statement:
“The United States, the State of Vermont, and our towns and cities have a long and proud history of welcoming immigrants and refugees from all cultures and backgrounds, and we believe we are a better country and State for it. Friday’s Executive Order stands in stark contrast to that history, and should not be allowed to stand.
We believe the Order has resulted in and will continue to result in far-reaching consequences, both within our country and abroad, and will negatively impact Vermont cities. We believe that the Order unconstitutionally includes individuals with refugee applications approved by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services as part of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, holders of valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas, and other individuals from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen legally authorized to enter the United States, and denies these individuals and their families due process and equal protection guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America.
We have sworn oaths to protect our citizens from violence and defend the U.S. Constitution. The Vermont Mayors support government efforts to develop and implement effective, reasonable and constitutional laws, orders and policies in order to keep our borders and citizens safe and secure. We believe the President’s Order falls far short of this standard.
We acknowledge and appreciate the statement issued by Governor Phil Scott with regard to this important human rights concern and will join him in supporting and defending our residents who may be unfairly and unconstitutionally affected by this Order. We believe we are stronger as a State because we continue to welcome people from around the world, and it remains our intention to continue that tradition.
We respectfully call on President Trump to rescind this Executive Order.”
Signed this 30th day of January, 2017.
Mayor William Benton
Mayor Elizabeth Gamache
Mayor John Hollar
Mayor Thomas Lauzon
Mayor Seth Leonard
Mayor Christopher Louras
Mayor Paul Monette
Mayor Miro Weinberger
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.