Vermont Mayors Call on President Trump to Rescind Executive Order

News Release — Vermont Mayors Coalition

January 30, 2017

The Vermont Mayors Coalition calls on President Donald Trump to rescind the Executive Order signed on January 27, 2017 which suspends the issuance of visas to residents of certain countries, and takes other action to restrict entry into the United States. The Mayors have issued the following statement:

“The United States, the State of Vermont, and our towns and cities have a long and proud history of welcoming immigrants and refugees from all cultures and backgrounds, and we believe we are a better country and State for it. Friday’s Executive Order stands in stark contrast to that history, and should not be allowed to stand.

We believe the Order has resulted in and will continue to result in far-reaching consequences, both within our country and abroad, and will negatively impact Vermont cities. We believe that the Order unconstitutionally includes individuals with refugee applications approved by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services as part of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, holders of valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas, and other individuals from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen legally authorized to enter the United States, and denies these individuals and their families due process and equal protection guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America.

We have sworn oaths to protect our citizens from violence and defend the U.S. Constitution. The Vermont Mayors support government efforts to develop and implement effective, reasonable and constitutional laws, orders and policies in order to keep our borders and citizens safe and secure. We believe the President’s Order falls far short of this standard.

We acknowledge and appreciate the statement issued by Governor Phil Scott with regard to this important human rights concern and will join him in supporting and defending our residents who may be unfairly and unconstitutionally affected by this Order. We believe we are stronger as a State because we continue to welcome people from around the world, and it remains our intention to continue that tradition.

We respectfully call on President Trump to rescind this Executive Order.”

Signed this 30th day of January, 2017.

Mayor William Benton

Mayor Elizabeth Gamache

Mayor John Hollar

Mayor Thomas Lauzon

Mayor Seth Leonard

Mayor Christopher Louras

Mayor Paul Monette

Mayor Miro Weinberger