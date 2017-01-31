Vermont Democratic Party Stands with the Standing Rock Sioux Nation

News Release — Vermont Democratic Party
Jan. 30, 2017
Contact:
Christina Amestoy, VDP Communications Director
(802) 448-4239
camestoy@vtdemocrats.org
Montpelier, VT The following statement of support was written in response to a resolution passed unanimously by the VDP State Committee in January expressing solidarity with the Standing Rock cause.
Environmental stewardship is a core principle of the Democratic Party. We affirm, along with the scientific community, that climate change will impact everyone, not just in our state but across the country and around the world.. As such, the Vermont Democratic Party fully supports the Standing Rock Sioux Nation’s work in North Dakota to protect the Missouri river and other waterways.
The impacts of environmental pollution and climate change are not just felt locally, but beyond the borders of a town, city, watershed, or state. The Vermont Democratic Party believes it is our responsibility not only to defend the environment that surrounds us here in Vermont, but to stand behind those who do the same around the county.
The Standing Rock Sioux Nation’s aim to protect their sacred sites and the surrounding tribal lands is a mission to protect and prevent further damage to the lands that have directly nourished them for centuries; it is a mission to protect their cultural heritage and identity; it is a mission to declare unequivocally the irreplaceable value that our waterways and landscapes hold.
The Vermont Democratic Party fully supports the Standing Rock Sioux Nation’s heritage and their work in North Dakota. We acknowledge that this is a difficult conversation, yet still we hold that water is life.
