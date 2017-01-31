Norwich University Launches New Online Bachelor’s Degree Completion Program in National Security Studies

News Release — Norwich University

Jan. 30, 2017

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University’s College of Graduate and Continuing Studies has launched its sixth online degree completion program, the Bachelor of Science in National Security Studies. The program is set to begin its first trimester in May, with applications due April 7.

The new national security studies program is designed for working professionals looking to complete their undergraduate degree and hone their knowledge and skills in order to advance or transition their career. The program focuses on preparing students for understanding national and global security issues, operations and investigations that affect the U.S. Students in the program also benefit from distinguished faculty, who bring a mix of academic and professional experience to the classroom.

“Norwich continues to seek new opportunities for helping today’s military, government and private sector personnel advance their education and careers,” Dean of the College of Graduate and Continuing Studies William Clements said. “Adding the national security studies program opens the pathway for more of our armed forces and support personnel, as well as law enforcement and intelligence professionals to effect positive change in their lives and places of work.”

Similar to other Norwich University online bachelor’s degree completion programs, the national security studies program can be completed in less than two years. The College of Graduate and Continuing Studies assesses each student’s prior learning and military/career training to determine how it may be applied towards their degree. The goal is to help students get the most out of their Norwich education, while accelerating their bachelor’s degree completion when possible.

“The interaction with staff during the application process set the tone for my wonderful experience. The academic advisors ensured that I was set up for success as I completed the degree requirements,” said Steve Gonzalez, a 2016 graduate. “A majority of the faculty are prior military and understand the demands that military life can place upon a student.”

Norwich has a nearly 200-year legacy of developing leaders in the government, military and private sector. The online bachelor’s, master’s and continuing education programs extend and build upon that pioneering legacy and prepare students for leadership roles in today’s most critical fields.

Norwich’s online bachelor’s degree completion programs offer three start dates throughout the year: January, May and September. For more information, please visit www.online.norwich.edu/nationalsecurity.