The Nature Conservancy Conserves 199 acres adjacent to its Guildhall Natural Area

News Release — The Nature Conservancy

Jan. 26, 2017

Contact:

Eve Frankel, The Nature Conservancy, [email protected]; 802 595 5000

For Water Quality and to Secure Wildlife Corridors

Guildhall, VT, January 26, 2017—The Nature Conservancy is proud to announce the conservation of 199 acres adjacent to its Guildhall Swamp Natural Area, bringing the total of conserved land for this sensitive ecological area to 584 acres. Guildhall swamp is ecologically significant for its wildlife and plant habitat as well as its water quality services. The Conservancy purchased a conservation easement from Donald Ferguson, which will protect the swamp ecosystem while maintaining working forest and agricultural lands on the tract. The adjacent natural area, owned by the Conservancy, is enjoyed by hunters, naturalists and wildlife photographers.

Wetlands provide essential water quality services. Guildhall Swamp directly benefits water quality in the Connecticut River by absorbing tremendous volumes of water that are released slowly, filtering out sediments and nutrients that compromise river health. The waters from the swamp also mitigate river temperatures resulting in cooler waters that are more favorable for trout populations.

The Nature Conservancy has expanded this natural area parcel by parcel over the past 15 years and this recent purchase marks the 5th conservation project at this site. The Ferguson tract will remain in private hands with no public access; the adjacent 385 acres owned by the Conservancy is open for public use, with access on North Road.

Conservation islands that are not connected to other thriving ecosystems tend to lose species over time. A string of conservation jewels along the CT River like Guildhall Swamp Natural area helps maintain viable populations of wildlife like migratory birds and bears, that use these lowland swamps for feeding in early Spring.

“This forested swamp is one of the largest of its kind in Vermont. We are grateful that Mr. Ferguson wanted to help us conserve this ecological gem, while maintaining forestry and agricultural zones”, said Jon Binhammer, Director of Land Protection at The Nature Conservancy in Vermont. “Guildhall Swamp is also a stepping stone in a known wildlife corridor area between the Northeast Kingdom and the White Mountain region, so that wide-ranging mammals like moose, bear and bobcat can travel between the wild areas of Vermont and New Hampshire.”

This project was made possible by the Upper Connecticut River Mitigation and Enhancement Fund and two private foundations.

