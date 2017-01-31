Lieutentant Governor Launches Youth Initiative

News Release — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman

January 30, 2017

Contact:

Megan Polyte

Chief of Staff, Lt. Governor Zuckerman

802-622-4136

MANCHESTER: At a Burr and Burton Academy assembly, Lt. Governor Zuckerman announced his #YouthCount initiative.

“The decisions government makes today will directly impact you and your future,” Lt. Governor Zuckerman told the students. “I want to make sure your ideas, hopes, and concerns are part of the discussion.”

Zuckerman, first elected to the Vermont House of Representatives at the age of 25, has always been aware of the disproportionately small voice youth have in Montpelier. “I will be visiting a Vermont high school each month to talk with and listen to students,” said Zuckerman. “I intend to use these meetings to compile ideas from youth, that I can combine in a report to share with all legislators at the beginning of the 2018 biennium.” Zuckerman further encouraged student participation by saying, “I want to motivate you all to get involved in the process. We are at a momentous point in history and you can stand on the sidelines or you can shape the future.”

Zuckerman also announced he will moderate a High School Town Meeting on May 4, 2017 at 8PM at Vermont PBS’s Colchester studio. Zuckerman explained the program saying, “I am excited to be moderating a panel of young activists who are eager to share their stories with students and answer questions from the audience.” The program will be broadcast and streamed live across the state as well as recorded for future on demand viewing.

Before answering questions, Zuckerman concluded, “Vermont has some of the best schools, teachers, and students in the nation. Take full advantage of what you are learning, be critical thinkers, check the facts, and put your skills and knowledge to use as soon as possible. The world needs you and Vermont needs you.”

Following the assembly, students guided Lt. Governor Zuckerman around their campus, introduced him to their sustainable agriculture program, and talked about their future aspirations.