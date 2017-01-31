Johnson Real Estate Group Announces Affordable Housing Contest

News Release — Johnson Real Estate Group

Jan. 30, 2017

Contact:

Neil Johnson

Johnson Real Estate Group, Ltd.

6971 Main Street, Suite 1, Box 10

Waitsfield, VT 05673

Vermont Housing for the rest of us; A Contest

We are under the firm knowledge that quality homes can be built for less than $100,000. Homes can be owned for less than most are paying for rent; if our state and town would only allow them to be built. Johnson Real Estate Group announces a state wide contest, winner to receive $1,000 prize after voting on Town Meeting day 2016. Submission deadline is February 28th 2017, 5pm at our office.

The rules of the contest are simple, affordability is the primary concern, followed by sustainable building and energy efficient practices. The contestant has the following guidelines, one acre lot to work with, there is no zoning involved, you are to use water, septic designs and engineering that protects the environment. The soils on the property would be well drained and would support a current inground septic design. For submission and review, one must provide a reasonable budget of building and materials and final sale price. Land cost is figured at $50,000. Also included is one sight map outlining the project, one showing a floor plan of house and one showing the exterior view. 2 copies shall be submitted and become property of contest holder. Drawings to be done on 8 ½” x 14” paper and may have one larger poster board of any size for physical display. Contest is subject to cancelation/modification if less than 6 viable entries are not reached.

All contestants will have their submissions advertised state and nationally on a Website for free with all contact information provided should they desire. Please help us make Vermont reasonable and green.

Please contact Neil Johnson @ Johnson Real Estate Group, Ltd. 802-583-9400 to register, it costs no money to register. We can also be reached by email neiljohnson@madriver.com