Funding Available for Vermont Artists and Arts Organizations

News Release — Vermont Community Foundation
January 30, 2017
Contact:
Lauren Bruno
Vermont Community Foundation
802-388-3355 ext. 222
lbruno@vermontcf.org
Funding is now available for Vermont artists and arts organizations through the Vermont Arts Endowment Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation.
The Vermont Arts Endowment Fund awards grants up to $5,000 to support the creation and presentation of new work by Vermont artists and arts organizations. Grants are typically made in the fields of dance; theater; music composition and performance; creative writing, including poetry, short stories, novels, and plays; sculpture; painting; photography; and film, although work in other media may also be eligible. Individual artists are eligible to apply.
Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Visit www.vermontcf.org/availablegrants to learn more.
