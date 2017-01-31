February 10 is Vermont Writes Day 2017

News Release — Young Writers Project
Jan. 30, 2017
Contacts:
Geoffrey Gevalt | YWP Executive Director | (802) 324-9537 | ggevalt@youngwritersproject.org
Susan Reid | YWP Publications | (802) 324-9539 | sreid@youngwritersproject.org
Across the state, everyone is invited to set aside just seven minutes to write!
BURLINGTON, VT – Friday, Feb. 10 is Vermont Writes Day! This annual tradition, now in its eighth year, was started by Young Writers Project to honor writing and to recognize its importance in school, work and life.
Each year, about 100 schools, along with businesses, nonprofits and individuals take just seven minutes out of their day to write to seven special writing challenges created by Young Writers Project writers and staff. YWP will open a special web site, vermontwritesday.org, where writing can be posted directly only on that day (no login required). Students can also write on youngwritersproject.org and use the #vtwritesday17 hashtag. OR writers are welcome to use old-fashioned pen and paper, and send their submissions to Young Writers Project.
The best writing will be published in newspapers, on vpr.net, VTDigger.org – and The Voice, YWP’s monthly digital magazine.
Throughout the day on Feb. 10, hundreds of people across the state (and neighboring New Hampshire) will participate in the seven-minute writing exercise. Schools may choose any seven minutes during the day on Feb. 10, so times will vary. Check with local schools about the timing of their event.
AND on the evening of Feb. 10, Young Writers Project and Burlington City Arts will present SoundCheck, a special live Vermont Writes Day finale at the BCA gallery at 135 Church Street in Burlington. There will be a workshop, pizza and open mic. It’s first come, first served, so performers are asked to sign up in advance here: http://youngwritersproject.org/node/12970.
For more information about Vermont Writes Day and a sneak preview of the writing challenges, go to youngwritersproject.org/vtwrites17.
If you need more info about what’s going on in your area, please contact us!
Young Writers Project is a Vermont-based nonprofit that engages students to write, helps them improve and publishes best student work. Find us at youngwritersproject.org, a safe, online community of young writers.
