Burlington board readying in case Scott education plan gains traction

BURLINGTON — The city school board says if Gov. Phil Scott’s education plan calling for level-funded budgets is adopted, it would require the district to cut $3.2 million from its recently approved budget.

Scott, a Republican, faces long odds in persuading the Democrat-dominated Legislature to adopt his plan, which would have communities vote on school budgets May 23 instead in March as most do currently.

Secretary of State Jim Condos has advised municipalities to move forward with warning their school budgets for the March 7 Town Meeting Day.

Board Chair Mark Porter said in a news release that, nonetheless, he believes it is “prudent and responsible” to prepare for a variety of outcomes.

“District staff are prepared so that the board is in a position to respond to whatever directives may come from the Legislature,” Porter said in the statement.

Board members and local lawmakers will hold an information session soon with community members to “strategize around advocacy and funding opportunities in support of our students.”

The release does not provide a date for the information session, but says it will be announced shortly.

The board and the City Council recently approved an $85 million budget with $74 million supported by state and local education property tax. The resulting 5.8 percent tax rate increase translates to a property tax hike for the owner of a median value Burlington home, or a home valued at $231,500, of an estimated $235 per year.

At the same time, the board says it may soon declare an impasse in negotiations with the Burlington Education Association over negotiations for a new teacher contract. The board and the union reached a one-year retroactive deal in October that will end in July.