‘Building Empathy and Addressing Racial Oppression’ Workshops Held at Sterling College

Sterling College

Jan. 31, 2017

Christian Feuerstein, Director of Communications, Sterling College

802.586.7711 x164 • cfeuerstein@sterlingcollege.edu

January 31, 2017 • Craftsbury Common, VT • Sterling College will be hosting a three-part workshop designed to tackle issues that run deep in today’s society and that many are unable to address comfortably.

“Building Empathy and Addressing Racial Oppression” is a three-part workshop that gives participants the opportunity to practice undoing racism, both within themselves and their community. This program is held on three consecutive Wednesdays and begins on February 8, 2017, starting at 6:45 p.m. in Simpson Hall, Classroom 3, on Sterling College’s campus. The three workshops are designed to work together; thus, participants are expected to attend all three sessions.

The first part focuses on the concept of white fragility, the low emotional tolerance the dominant racial group has for discussing and addressing racism. Part two will dive into racial myths, identifying subconscious biases and recognizing how myths and bias affect our daily lives. The final session offers opportunities to practice addressing racism as well as tools and guidelines for action in order to reaffirm our commitment to undoing racial oppression.

The workshops are designed and taught by the Peace & Justice Center in Vermont. They have offered this program to various communities throughout Vermont since 2015; when last held at Sterling College in October of 2016, it was filled to capacity. This upcoming program is free and open to the public, but space is limited; registration is required by signing up at https://goo.gl/forms/TtPhqcnhsgIcHdf62.