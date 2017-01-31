The 87th Annual Vermont Farm Show Starts

News Release — Vermont Farm Show

Jan. 31, 2017

Contact:

Jackie Folsom

Vermont Farm Show

crkdbrks@aol.com

802-426-3579

Vermont Largest Agricultural Showcase Returns Jan. 31 – Feb. 2

The Annual Vermont Farm Show, a great Vermont tradition, returns to the Champlain Valley Expo Center January 31st, February 1st and 2nd. Now in its 87th year, the show celebrates the heritage of Vermont farming, while continuing to evolve and grow with our agricultural community. Packed with fun and educational events and displays, the show is sure to impress agricultural enthusiasts of all ages!

This year’s show will feature more than 150 agricultural exhibits, ranging from tractors to livestock to cutting-edge equipment. For a full list of exhibitors and their respective booth numbers, visit http://www.vtfarmshow.com/2017-exhibitors.html

“There’s something for everyone at the Farm Show,” says, Jackie Folsom, Farm Show Director. “Of course, for farmers, it’s a chance to see the newest products and innovations up close, and connect with resources to strengthen their businesses. But there’s also local food, exhibits, animals, and meetings for just about every agricultural group in the state – from Christmas tree growers to beekeepers! There’s so much to see and enjoy.”

“This time of year, the Farm Show is the place to be,” according to Vermont’s Ag Secretary, Anson Tebbetts. “It’s both educational, and fun!”

This year Consumer Night will be held Wednesday, February 1st. Consumer Night begins at 4:00 p.m., and show hours will be extended until 7:30 p.m. that evening. Food enthusiasts will enjoy the Buy Local Market, which will showcase foods and products from Vermont farms. The “Capital Cook-off,” an Iron Chef-type competition in which teams from the Vermont House of Representatives, Senate, and Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets will face off in a battle of culinary skills, will also occur again this year.

There will also be opportunities for the next generation of Vermont farmers to convene at the Farm Show.

“We’re proud to host two groups of young agriculturists at the Show – the FFA students on Wednesday, and the 2+2/FARMS students from VTC and UVM on Thursday,” said Dave Martin, president of the Farm Show Board. “They are the future leaders of our industry, and they need to meet our exhibitors and see what technology and efficiency has in store for them!”

The great tradition of product competitions continues this year! Beekeepers, hay makers, fiber spinners, and more are invited to display their goods and compete for ribbons. For a full list of product categories and entry rules, visit http://www.vtfarmshow.com/-product-contest.html

Organizers are proud to once again partner with the Chittenden County Emergency Food Shelf. Admission and parking are free, but guests are encouraged to donate a canned or boxed good at the entrance of the Miller Building.

The hours for the show are as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 31: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m

Thursday, Feb. 2: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more directions, farm show history, exhibitor information, and more, visit the farm show website at http://www.vtfarmshow.com

See you at the Farm Show!