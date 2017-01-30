Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s Jingle Bell Raises $150,000

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Health Care

Jan. 27, 2017

Contact:

Ashley Brenon Jowett

Communications & Marketing Specialist

Phone: 802.447.5019 | Fax: 802.447.5214

[email protected]

BENNINGTON, VT—January 27, 2017—The 3rd Annual Jingle Bell on December 3 at the Equinox Resort in Manchester, VT, hosted a sold-out crowd of 160 people and raised more than $153,000 for Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC).

“The success of this event is thanks to the Jingle Bell Committee members, led by Katie Brooks, and our extraordinary sponsors,” said Leslie Keefe, SVHC’s vice president for corporate development. “We are grateful for the success of this event, which could not have been realized without a truly impressive outpouring of dedication and generosity to support excellent health care in our community.”

The proceeds of the event are dedicated to SVHC’s telemedicine initiative. Telemedicine leverages sophisticated, secure video technology to provide enhanced treatment to patients with complex conditions closer to where they live.

The Jingle Bell Committee included: Katie Brooks, chair; Connie Blatchford; Cara Boshart; Marcia Holland; Dricka Kimball; Nancy Kimball; Judy Livingston; Caren McVicker; and Joy Slusarek.

Jingle Bell sponsors included: presenting sponsor, the Equinox Resort; lead sponsors, the Bennington Banner, Flowers by Cara, Hays Companies, Nixon Peabody, and Stratton Magazine; and many supporting and host sponsors.

The event could not have been successful without the contributions of many companies and individuals, including: Von Bargen’s Jewelry; Eric Goode; John and Marie La Penta; Pavilion Grand Hotel; the Hermitage Club; Wenke and Bill Sterns; Susie Hunter; Joe and Caren McVicker; Dartmouth-Hitchcock; Nancy and Denis Noel; Elm Street Market; ski areas Bromley, Stratton, Mount Snow, and more.

For information, contact the SVHC Foundation at 802-447-5017.

To learn more, visit svhealthcare.org.