Small and Inspiring Grants Program at the Vermont Community Foundation Announces 30 Grants in Communities Across the State

The Vermont Community Foundation, in partnership with some of its fundholders, awarded a total of $62,612.71 in Small and Inspiring grants to 30 organizations for local projects in communities across the state during the second half of 2016. One of a number of competitive grant rounds at the Community Foundation, the Small and Inspiring grants program funds work that helps connect people to their neighbors, their land, and their history in ways that strengthen community. $30,000 of the total was made possible by Giving Together, a program at the Community Foundation that shares grant proposals with fundholders and donors, giving them the opportunity to co-fund projects.

“We are lucky to be living in a place where neighbors care deeply for one another,” said Jen Peterson, vice president of program and grants. “We are honored to support these community-building efforts and believe they are critical to maintaining a healthy and vital state.”

Nonprofits interested in applying for a Small and Inspiring grant are encouraged to visit www.vermontcf.org/SmallandInspiring for more information. The first deadline of 2017 will be February 1 at 5:00 p.m.

Small & Inspiring Grants in Fall 2016

Addison County

Building Bright Futures received $1,500 to support evening programs that provide parents with tools, resources, tips, and expert insight into raising happy and healthy children.

Common Ground Center received $2,500 to support scholarships to the Center’s Adventure vacation camps for local youth in financial need.

Cornwall Elementary School received $1,500 to support community meals connecting students, farmers, and community as they engage in meaningful conversations about what it is to be a “Cornwallian.”

John Graham Shelter received $2,500 to support a program that will connect community members with New Americans to help them become vital members of their communities by providing friendship, translation, transportation, and more.

Bennington County

Missionary Alliance Church received $1,875 to support a program that connects volunteer artisans with low-income people to create handcrafted items to be sold in the Alliance Fair Trade Store.

Chittenden County

Audubon Vermont received $2,500 to support Forest Fridays, a place-based learning program immersing K-2 students in nature.

Big Heavy World received $2,500 to support a collaborative documentary project that celebrates the long history of Burlingotn teen center, 242 Main, and the spirit and value of social and cultural programming led by teens.

Centerpoint Adolescent Treatment Services received $2,000 to support a preventative health promotion program nurturing parent-child and community relationships within the Somali/Somali Bantu community through cultural rituals and traditions.

Girls Circle received $2,500 to support a program for middle school girls that creates an inclusive environment as they connect with nature, build positive friendships, engage in their community, and develop confidence to excel in any endeavor.

HomeShare Vermont received $2,500 to support live and video storytelling to highlight the social connections and quality of life improvements that result from living with another person often of a different age, culture, ethnicity, or ability.

Shape Note Singing Community of Vermont received $2,500 to support a weekend teaching people to sing using the shape note system, an inclusive New England singing tradition developed to teach people with no musical background how to sing and build community through music.

Steps to End Domestic Violence received $1,672.25 to support three ten-week educational support groups for pregnant and parenting women residing at Lund.

Franklin County

Northwestern Medical Center received $2,000 to support a program offering mindfulness tools for health and wellness to those impacted by cancer in Franklin and Grand Isle counties, resulting in stress reduction, symptom management, and improved quality of life for participants.

Lamoille County

Johnson State College received $2,100 to support a BioBlitz, a 24-hour event at the Babcock Nature Preserve in Eden, Vermont where scientists, teachers, and volunteer community members work in teams to locate and identify as many plants and animals as possible, learning about the flora and fauna of the region and what is needed to steward those resources.

North Country Animal League received $2,000 to support the NCAL Reading Buddies, a literacy program which teaches children to read to shelter animals. This both readies the animals for forever homes and builds reading confidence and a sense of empathy in children.

Under The Wings Respite House & Community Youth Outreach received $1,500 to support a program where students Pre-K to 12th grade who are living in poverty receive backpacks filled with school supplies at the start of the school year.

Orleans County

Four Seasons of Early Learning received $915.46 to support improvements to Four Seasons’ garden space, making it more sustainable and creating a learning space that will encourage future generations of environmental stewards.

Rutland County

Dinners with Love received $1,925 to support the expansion of its work, bringing meals donated by local restaurants and delivered by volunteers to hospice patients and their families.

Upper Valley

Bethel Town Meeting Committee received $1,500 to support the creation of a community engagement handbook teaching residents about how their town government works and about opportunities to participate throughout their community.

Friends of the Morrill Homestead received $2,500 to support public programs, events, and an exhibit for 2017 with a focus on sustainable agriculture.

Historic New England received $2,500 to support a 30-minute film celebrating the role of the Grange in Vermont’s agricultual heritage and to explore its continuing relevance through the stories of the Middle Branch and Riverside Granges.

Ottauquechee Natural Resources Conservation District received $2,500 to support a program focused on developing landowner commitment to protecting water quality of local watersheds with a focus on how to construct and maintain equestrian and multi-use trails on their property.

Sustainable Woodstock received $2,500 to support an initiative assessing the weatherization needs of low income families in Woodstock and helping them them create more energy efficient homes.

Thetford Academy received $2,500 to support “Early Show,” a weekly student-led Late Night Show format assembly, which will establish a cohesive school experience and cultivate student speakers.

Washington County

Cabot Community Association received $2,500 to support a volunteer-led restoration of the Town of Cabot’s Howard tower clock located in the United Church of Cabot on the Common.

Town of Fayston Natural Resource Committee received $2,225 to support the construction of a bridge across Chase Brook, re-creating public access to the Town Forest that was lost when the former bridge collapsed.

Windham County

3 Generations Collaboration received $2,500 to connect youth and older adults through community service and volunteering in the West River Valley, acting as a matchmaker and administrator.

Brattleboro Literary Festival received $1,500 to support the 2016 Festival, uniting readers and writers in a celebration of ideas, books, and the power of words to enhance the cultural vibrancy of Brattleboro.

In-Sight Photography Project received $1,900 to support a program where students work with the Brattleboro Historical Society (BHS) to document their present community through photographs.

Moore Free Library received $1,500 to support a program where writers of all abilities will write parts of their life story and participate in a public reading of their memoirs.

