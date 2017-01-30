Project Management Certificate Courses Offered at LSC Starting Feb. 11

News Release — Lyndon State College

January 27, 2017

Sylvia Plumb, Lyndon State College, 802.626.6459, [email protected]

LYNDONVILLE, VT — The Lyndon State College Center for Professional Studies will offer project management courses starting February 11 toward certification in one of the world’s most in-demand credentials. Both courses are offered online.

LSC’s online project management series begins with a five-week course in Project Management Fundamentals, followed by a three-week course in Agile Project Management that starts March 12.

Students who successfully complete the 35 hours of training will be eligible to sit for the Project Management Professional (PMP®) certification, administered by the Project Management International organization.

Project management, a sought-after skill in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, technology and other sectors, involves planning and executing a project, and monitoring a team that works toward the objectives. LSC’s Fundamentals class will give an overview of the project oversight life cycle, from initiating projects to monitoring and controlling them. The Agile class will cover the popular strategy of agile project management, which uses an interactive and flexible approach.

A survey conducted by Global Knowledge and published in Forbes magazine ranked Project Management Professional as one of the top five highest-paying certificates in 2016, with a national salary average of $116, 094 for those who have the credential.

Kathy Bertone, an online LSC instructor since 2010, will teach both project management courses. She is a global program/project manager at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where she has led domestic and international projects in the private and public sectors.

LSC’s Center for Professional Studies offers non-degree education including certificates, diplomas and licensure programs to professionals and others who want to increase skills, catch up with technology and excel in their careers.

For more information or to register, call (802) 626-4867, email [email protected], or go to www.LyndonState.edu/Professional.