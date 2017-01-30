 

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for the week of Jan. 30

Jan. 30, 2017, 5:00 am by Leave a Comment

January 27, 2017
Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for January 30 – February 3, 2017:

Monday, January 30
7:00 pm City Council Meeting – Contois Auditorium, City Hall

Tuesday, January 31
No public appearances scheduled

Wednesday, February 1
8:00 am Mornings with Miro – The Bagel Café, 1127 North Avenue

Thursday, February 2 – Monday, February 6
Mayor attending Aspen Institute-Rodel Fellowships in Public Leadership Program *

* The Aspen Institute-Rodel Fellowships in Public Leadership program is open by invitation only to men and women who are in publicly elected office and who are ideally between the ages of 25 and 50. Selected on an annual basis, each class consists of 24 Fellows, identified by the program’s leadership as America’s emerging political leaders with reputations for intellect, thoughtfulness, and a commitment to civil dialogue. The 24-month fellowship program consists of three weekend-long seminars. This is the twelfth class of Rodel Fellows. Past Vermonters who have participated in the program are Shap Smith, Sue Minter, and Brian Dubie.

The program seeks to bring together political leaders from across the political spectrum to discuss democratic principles and values, the relationship between individuals and their community, and the responsibilities of public leadership, and to support and inspire political leaders committed to sustaining the vision of a political system based on thoughtful and civil bipartisan dialogue.

