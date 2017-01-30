Main Street Alliance Statement on Executive Orders on Immigration

News Release — Main Street Alliance

Jan. 29, 2017

Contact:

Kaycie Miltenberger, Communications Manager

802-585-6242, [email protected]

Vermont must take a stand against executive orders targeting immigrants

“The Main Street Alliance of Vermont, stands in opposition to Donald Trump’s decisions to freeze refugee resettlement and ban all immigration from several Muslim countries. These targeted executive orders will not make America safer, stronger, or more prosperous. They dehumanize those in most need of welcome and refuge.

“Criminalizing faith and nationality emboldens those with xenophobic tendencies to be even more extreme, putting our country and communities at risk. Main Street Alliance and our member businesses across our state and country believe America is strongest when it is most inclusive. We are united in our opposition to Trump’s campaign of fear-mongering.

“Now is a time to lift up the facts and speak the truth about our communities, our borders, and our economy. Research and experience show that the vast majority of refugees are working and paying taxes within a few short months. Refugees start businesses, create jobs, buy homes and cars, and renew neighborhoods – which lead to healthier local economies.

“MSA-VT member businesses will continue to stand strong and send the message that All Are Welcome in Vermont. Together, we celebrate diversity, create safe spaces and send a clear message of inclusion.”